HOXEYVILLE — State Police say a 55-year-old Indiana man was killed in a snowmobile crash in South Branch Township at about 2:29 p.m. Monday.

According to the State Police, Greg Longbrake of Elkhart, Indiana was riding on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in South Branch Township when he lost control and struck a tree.

Police said alcohol does not appear to have been a factor, but say speed is believed to have contributed to the crash.

Troopers were assisted by the DNR, South Branch Township Fire Department and the Cherry Grove Fire Department.

"

"