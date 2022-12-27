HOXEYVILLE — State Police say a 55-year-old Indiana man was killed in a snowmobile crash in South Branch Township at about 2:29 p.m. Monday.
According to the State Police, Greg Longbrake of Elkhart, Indiana was riding on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in South Branch Township when he lost control and struck a tree.
Police said alcohol does not appear to have been a factor, but say speed is believed to have contributed to the crash.
Troopers were assisted by the DNR, South Branch Township Fire Department and the Cherry Grove Fire Department.
