CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Indianapolis man faced a single drug-related offense after he was arrested and arraigned in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Alvaro Zuniga-Uroza was charged with one count of possession of Suboxone second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on June 24 in Selma Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, enhancing the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.
If convicted, he faces a potential sentence of six years in prison and/or $6,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Zuniga-Uroza is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 10 p.m. on June 24 troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle for a moving violation on M-115 near East 34 Road in Selma Township, according to a release by police.
The driver of the vehicle, a 42-year-old Indianapolis man, was arrested for operating while intoxicated and police said the passenger, later identified as Zuniga-Uroza, had Suboxone. Both men were arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail, according to police.
The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and Zuniga-Uroza is scheduled to be back in court on July 12.
