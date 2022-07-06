CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Indianapolis man faced a single drug-related offense after he was arrested and arraigned in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.

Alvaro Zuniga-Uroza was charged with one count of possession of Suboxone second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on June 24 in Selma Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, enhancing the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.

If convicted, he faces a potential sentence of six years in prison and/or $6,000 in fines.

The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Zuniga-Uroza is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

At 10 p.m. on June 24 troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle for a moving violation on M-115 near East 34 Road in Selma Township, according to a release by police.

The driver of the vehicle, a 42-year-old Indianapolis man, was arrested for operating while intoxicated and police said the passenger, later identified as Zuniga-Uroza, had Suboxone. Both men were arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail, according to police.

The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and Zuniga-Uroza is scheduled to be back in court on July 12.

rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com

Staff Writer/Reporter

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.

"

"