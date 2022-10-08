Michigan has a storied history and it started before the earliest settlers started to inhabit the area after the long trek across the ocean from Europe.
Before any of those Europeans set foot on any land in North America, Native Americans and the indigenous people who made up their tribes were living here. Europeans may have discovered the lands for themselves, but they were not the first to inhabit it.
For decades Columbus Day was celebrated. It is a federal holiday that commemorates Christopher Columbus’ landing in the Americas on Oct. 12, 1492. It became an official holiday in 1937.
For many, the holiday honors Columbus’ achievements, celebrates Italian-American culture and heritage and pays tribute to patriotism.
In 1977 participants at the United Nations International Conference on Discrimination against Indigenous Populations in the Americas proposed that Indigenous Peoples’ Day replace Columbus Day, according to the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian. Indigenous Peoples’ Day recognizes that Native Americans are the first inhabitants of the Americas, including the lands that later became the United States of America. It urges Americans to rethink history, according to the Smithsonian.
The movement to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day or Native American Day has gained momentum and spread to states, cities and towns across the United States.
The first state to rename Columbus Day was South Dakota in 1990, while Hawaii also has changed the name of its Oct. 12 holiday to Discovers’ Day, in honor of the Polynesian navigators who peopled the islands, according to the Smithsonian. Berkeley, California, became the first city to make the change in 1992, when the city council renamed Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Michigan also recognizes Columbus Day as Indigenous People’s Day.
This year, the day will be observed on Monday, Oct. 10.
During Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s first year in office, she signed Executive Directive 2019-17 which reaffirmed and extended Michigan’s commitment to recognize the sovereignty and right of self-governance of Michigan’s federally-recognized Indian tribes and orders each state department and agency to adhere to these principles.
It also was the first executive directive in Michigan history to require training on tribal-state relations for all state department employees who work on matters that have direct implications for tribes. The executive directive details a process of tribal consultation designed to ensure meaningful and mutually beneficial communication and collaboration between these tribes and the departments and agencies on matters of shared concern.
Jay Sam is the Little River Band of Indians Historic Preservation Department Director and he said the tribe and its people have always been in favor of celebrating Indigenous People’s Day over Columbus Day. While November has been recognized as Native American Indian Heritage Month since 1990 and the tribe has been supportive of that, he said there is a problem.
Many of the textbooks and many museums still have Native American sections but the story told is not from the perspective of indigenous people but the European settler, missionary, trapper, hunter or explorer.
“It is real important to the tribe that people understand why tribes are in the situations they are in. Why they are sovereign and have their own governments,” he said. “I think most people’s idea of Native American history is still colored by the movies and things they see on television shows.”
He said, as a result, the true history of the indigenous people is lost because if it is not mentioned maybe it doesn’t have to be acknowledged. He also said it may be an uncomfortable discussion to have and many were not exposed to it during their own educational process.
While progress has been made, Sam said more work needs to be done. He said the changes made to the mascots of professional sports teams like the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Guardians are all positive steps in the right direction.
“There is work that needs to be done because without the history component, the background education or seeing the tribes as the people they are today, there is a good chance they won’t have a relationship with them as a people,” he said.
As for the holiday of Indigenous People’s Day, Sam said the Little River Band of Indians has not formally adopted it, while other tribes in the region have. While that may change in the future, Sam said the tribe celebrates two other days during the year.
March 28 is Treaty Recognition Day, while Sept. 21 is Reaffirmation Day.
Reaffirmation Day is important to the tribe because it means the Congress of the United States of America recognized and reaffirmed that Ottawa Nation is many centuries old, predating the United States Government itself. It also shows that the tribe was not created in 1994 but had existed for many years before.
Although the tribe is small in numbers, it is no less a sovereign government, not any less than other governments in this world, according to information on the tribe’s website. As a sovereign nation, the tribe has its Constitution, which should not be confused with other governments, tribal and non-tribal.
“It is an introspection, a review of history and acknowledges our ancestors who fought to put us where we are today,” Sam said.
