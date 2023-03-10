CADILLAC — When walking into the location of the Wexford-Missaukee Public Defender’s Office, a few things immediately are realized.
It is a welcoming and brightly lit office. It is a place where those who entered are first greeted by the sound of pleasant music being played over a Bluetooth speaker and is followed shortly after by the sound of administrative assistant Jordan Hibbs saying hello and asking how she can help.
You also feel as if you are walking into a law firm and not a public defender’s office. That is by design, according to Wexford-Missaukee Chief Public Defender Robert Champion. He also said it has been a long time coming.
During his law career, Champion has served as an assistant prosecutor in Kalamazoo and Allegan counties. He also was in private practice for 14 years until the formation of the public defender offices across the state. It was at that time he took a job with the Kalamazoo County Public Defenders Office in June 2019.
He was hired to be the chief public defender in Wexford and Missaukee counties in January 2021.
“It is a night and day difference between when I started in public defense, as a private attorney, compared to what we have now,” he said. “It’s a great thing because I would argue that they’re (his office’s clients) getting better service than if they went to one of the private law firms.”
He attributed that to having an in-house investigator on staff, an in-house social worker, the ability to hire experts and most importantly the ability to defend their clients in all aspects of a case. He said the clients of his office are getting a service and the first thing that confirms that is when they walk into an actual law office. That didn’t use to happen.
Champion said the whole purpose of the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission is to ensure that those clients feel they are getting a fair shake. The attorneys in his office, himself included, are no longer “court-appointed” attorneys because the court is no longer involved in the appointment.
A referral is made to his office and his office makes that appointment. If there is conflict, Champion said it is sent to conflict counsel. He also said his office is monitored by the state to ensure they are compiling with all the standards.
The process, however, started in 2017.
In October 2017, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners established the Indigent Defender Office within the county, which is a partnership with Missaukee County. Every trial court funding unit in Michigan was required to submit a plan for compliance with the first four standards, along with a cost analysis, to the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission no later than November 2017.
The two counties share the cost because they share both the 84th District Court and 28th Circuit Court. The two came up with a three-year average cost for public defenders using data from 2010, 2011 and 2012. Annual Wexford County commits roughly $86,000 while Missaukee contributes about $59,000. The rest of the money that funds the office comes from the state.
The Indigent Defense Commission was created as a result of efforts to improve legal representation for low-income criminal defendants, which Champion said is happening. When offices started four standards needed to be in place and over time more have been added.
Standards 1, 2, 3 and 4 were approved by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs on May 22, 2017. These standards cover training and education of counsel, the initial client interview, the use of investigation and experts, and counsel at first appearance and other critical stages.
Standard 5, which requires independence from the judiciary, was approved by LARA on Oct. 29, 2020. The standard for determining indigency and contribution was approved by LARA on Oct. 28, 2021. The standard covering attorney compensation, known as Standard 8, was approved on Oct. 28, 2022.
It is that last standard that is now raising concerns for some in the legal community because prosecutor’s offices, which are funded solely by the counties they serve, are struggling to get a full roster of attorneys, let alone increase wages. The concern the public defender offices getting increases could make things tougher.
Champion said this has been an issue since the foundation or formation of the indigent defense commission. He also said the secretary of the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission at the time the standards were adopted, incoming Standard 8, was from the (Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan).
“None of this is new. None of this is a surprise and really our minimum salary is similar to what they do for judges,” he said. “The judge’s minimum salary is set by the state, so their county can choose to pay their judges more but there is a minimum salary set by the state.”
Champion said that is all it is. There is a minimum salary and because it is mandated, the state has to pay for it. The increase in pay the public defenders could receive will not start until the start of the next state fiscal year, which is Oct. 1. As for now, Champion is working on creating that budget, including the wage increases. He said at most, the increase would be roughly $5,000, which would bring the starting wages to around $64.000.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said it is his understanding that public defenders are to be paid on a scale with assistant attorney generals, regardless of geographical area. He said he was able to find a scale online that showed that range to be around $54,000 at the low end and as high as $99,000.
He said when it comes to the top end of what he can pay an assistant prosecutor, it is roughly $61,000. Wiggins said he wants to be clear that he is grateful for the wages that are provided and locally that is a good salary to be paid, but it is on the low end for attorneys when compared to nearby prosecutor’s offices.
It is for that reason that Wiggins believes an open position in his office, which has been posted since November, has not been filled. Wiggins said there has yet to be one application received. He also wanted to be clear that the top-end wage is for an assistant prosecutor and not the chief assistant prosecutor.
“When I hired for that spot the last time, I had interviewed somebody who was right out of law school and hadn’t passed the bar exam yet,” he said. “They had already been hired in someplace else that had offered a position to them for $86,000 in the private sector.”
While there is the notion that people are willing to give up a little in wages to live in Northern Michigan full-time, new attorneys fresh out of law school also are carrying a debt of $165,000 or so, Wiggins said. That debt is the same whether they live in the Cadillac area or somewhere else.
Although there is the opportunity to have that debt waived after 10 years in the public sector, that is still 10 years of paying on that debt, Wiggins said.
So with all that in mind, Wiggins said one thing that would help alleviate some of the issues his office is facing, which also includes a heavy caseload and trial prep, is changing the structure for funding within the prosecutor’s office.
Right now, Wiggins said his office is entirely county funded while the public defender’s office is mostly state-funded. He also doesn’t believe that formula is fair to have the county on the hook to pay the entire bill. Especially when his funding source is potentially looking at a budget shortfall in the next fiscal year’s budget.
“The state is talking about this grand surplus they have and they want to give money back to the people, and don’t get me wrong, is OK, but I’m looking to have cut a budget while the state has all this extra money lying around,” he said.
For Wiggins, the biggest issue isn’t that the public defender’s office is getting the increased pay, but rather the source of their funding. At the same time, Wiggins said he doesn’t necessarily want the state to take over a majority of funding for his office because that could open things up to becoming district attorney office. That would mean the state has oversight and could appoint the attorneys.
He said his concern, in a market where it’s already tough to attract new attorneys, he is afraid they not only will choose the public defender’s office because of pay but also the private sector.
“In theory, these public defenders’ offices were set up to keep everyone on par and to make sure they were on par with the prosecutor’s offices,” Wiggins said. “Now they are going to be paid more than what counties can afford to pay.”
