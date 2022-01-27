CADILLAC — Golf is a familiar sport to most, but it’s lesser-known cousin, disc golf, has grown in popularity over the last few years.
With almost eight years of combined disc golf experience, Cadillac residents James Coffit and Derek Weible decided to start an indoor league, called the Cadillac Area Disc Golf Association (CADGA), for anyone interested in the sport.
“I guess the way we really started it was we actually built a basket out of PVC piping and a old tire that we found in the backyard, and we just kind of had an epiphany of, we should start a putt league around here,” Coffit said. “It’s winter, and you can’t play outside, and if there’s a lot of people who want to get down with it, even if it was just me and Derek, we would have still done it.”
For those who might now know how the game is played, Coffit and Weible describe it as a cross over between ultimate Frisbee and standard golf. A number of baskets are placed throughout a course, each taking place of one hole. Each player aims and throws their disc toward the basket, trying to land it in as few putts as possible.
Having only lived in Cadillac for about a year, the co-founders had been aware of a few events for disc golf in the area, but to their knowledge, there weren’t any official leagues. After experiencing their first winter in northern Michigan and seeing how difficult it was to get outside and play, the plan came together to hold practice in the Franklin Elementary gymnasium.
Every other Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Coffit and Weible set up several baskets in the gym to teach technique and just generally enjoy the sport with others in the community. The winter league runs for a full six weeks with a $25 registration fee to participate. For those who want to check out a session or two and see if it’s a good fit, there’s a $5 fee for a single day.
Considering that there are several disc golf courses in the Cadillac area, leagues for spring and summer are already being coordinated.
“The hope is by spring and summer, we have enough people who already know disc golf as well as people who want to join and can kind of coexist to make leagues throughout the whole entire year and year round,” Weible said.
Another goal of creating the CADGA is to encourage people to make use of outdoor recreation that’s already available to them, like the disc golf course at Kenwood Park. Once golfers become more familiar with the game through league practices, they can take their skills to a local course with their friends and family.
Although it does take precision and skill, Coffit and Weible said disc golf is much easier to pick up in comparison to other sports. It may not be as sought out as football or baseball, but disc golf has garnered interest in Michigan in particular with over 100 courses across the state.
“I really think what is great about disc golf is the actual sport itself is starting to obtain so much recognition within just the actual sporting realm of our world we live in here in our country,” Coffit said.
“So that sport itself being able to be more highlighted, you know, more televised things like that kind of put it in the ballpark of, obviously not similar cash money or anything, but there are professional disc golfers out there that are able to go and make a living playing the sport.”
Now that the league has two official practices under their belt, Coffit has already started to see what impact the group could have. The CADGA mission is for people to have an opportunity to learn something new, connect with their community and have a good time.
“So the biggest thing that I hope that people take away from our potluck in general, a few things is, one, knowledge, being able to kind of come away and learn some things that they didn’t know previously coming in,” he said. “But really just being able to understand what our community has to offer to the entire community that surrounds us, and really, that we have that positive, positive outlook just like everybody else.”
Become a fixture in the community is something that’s important to Coffit and Weible as they continue to work toward building their league. Events like fundraisers and food drives are in the works for the future to include community members in CADGA, whether they’re putters or just want to be involved.
The next CADGA league meeting is on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. in the Franklin Elementary gym. There is no age limit to participate.
More information on the CADGA and league updates can be found on their Facebook page and its website.
