CADILLAC — Students at the Wexford-Missaukee ISD Career Tech Center were surprised to hear that an inappropriate social media profile could be the deciding factor in whether they’ll be hired. Monday afternoon, CTC students attended the annual Work Ethic Panel, where local professionals were able to reinforce the importance of qualities like consistent attendance, positive social media presence and a willingness to pick up the slack.
Professionals from a myriad of fields responded to questions from students regarding what they expect out of a workforce today, and the top answer was strong work ethic. Essential ways to demonstrate work ethic like proper attire and necessary skill level were covered, but some issues that may be new to employers, like marijuana use, publicity of political opinions and social media history, stood out as being most crucial in their decision to hire someone.
Panelist Bobbi Pontz, HR Director with Munson Healthcare, noted that its marijuana testing policy for new hires changed for the first time this year, and it’s no longer required. Although, drug and alcohol use on the job is absolutely prohibited and can result in termination.
“We also have a policy called reasonable suspicion, so the example I use is, if you smell very heavily of marijuana and your eyes are really red and bloodshot, and you’re acting a little differently than you used to, ... a manager has the right to send you for your drug screen testing, and if it comes back positive, you will be fired on the spot,” Pontz said. “So, I think it’s very, very important, just because it’s legalized in the state, that there are multiple employers out there that are a zero tolerance, which means you cannot use while you’re on the job.”
Other employers also cited the legalization of marijuana as a jump start to policy change, but they also reiterated that a tolerance for recreational drug use on personal time is not to encourage employees to come to work under the influence.
When it comes to posting on social media, employers noted that it’s a now unavoidable part of the world today, but the way students represent themselves online can have an impact on their perceived work ethic, especially if their content includes swear words or pictures of employees drinking or using drugs.
“We want to know that, if you’re going to be out partying Saturday and Sunday, your odds of showing up to work Monday are slim,” said Highpoint Auto and Truck Center Owner Tod Winkle. “As far as monitoring [social media] we don’t have a specific policy, but all of our employees are friends on it, and you’ll get ratted out to HR in a heartbeat, so just be careful what you put out there; it’s not private.
When it comes down to a choice between two candidates, Pontz said social media could be a huge deciding factor. If someone’s Facebook page is plastered with photos of them “drunk in a hay field, snuggling up to a whiskey bottle, smiling,” then a hiring manager is likely to select their peer instead.
Allied Health student Aria Cucinela said employer’s warnings about social media are what stuck with her most after attending the panel.
“Like the points of what you do now affects your future, so if you make dumb decisions now, or if you post something now, it’s going to affect your future,” she said. “And to just keep in mind that, and also work ethic is a huge thing, and employers notice that kind of thing. They don’t just let things slide.”
This message also stuck with Madilynn McConnell, another Allied Health student who said the choices you make now can have an impact on your future, and that attending the panel has further encouraged her to work hard and present herself in a positive light.
“As they’re saying different things, like what they look for, I feel I could definitely do that,” she said.
Also tied into the topic of social media was the posting of political opinions and comments on social issues. Leaving politically charged comments has become a common form of self-expression for people across every social media platform, and it can sometimes be taken to the extreme and impact your desirability as a potential employee.
Pontz shared with students that, while their opinions are valued and welcomed, excessive political commentary could make employers wary.
“You could be asking for a lot of things, and you are absolutely entitled to your own opinion, especially during your time,” she said. “But just know it may, on the pile of qualified candidates, put you on the bottom, depending on what your prospective employer thinks.”
Overall, the response from employers was less about whether employees should have a strong work ethic, but was focused more around the characteristics that they look for in potential hires that demonstrate their level of work ethic. That’s the message that Acting District Manager for the Missaukee Conservation District Jodi Dehate said was most important to communicate to CTC students.
“Their work ethic really speaks a lot more volumes than their resume and how they carry themselves in an interview,” she said. “Once you do a few interviews, you kind of get a feel of when people are telling you a story, rather than who they really are, and just doing a few background checks on their resume, they’ll have a couple of people to call, and you can get a much better feel of people.”
More information on the Wexford-Missaukee ISD Career Tech Center and programs being offered can be found on their website and Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.