Infant immunizations to take national public health spotlight

CADILLAC — Beginning Sunday, infants, and, in particular, vaccinations for infants are getting the national spotlight.
National Infant Immunization Week is from April 26-May 3, and the purpose of this annual observance is to highlight the importance of protecting infants from vaccine-preventable diseases and to celebrate the achievements of immunizations, according to a release by District Health Department No. 10.
Through immunizations, the health department said infants and children can be protected from 14 vaccine-preventable diseases before the age of 2, which drastically reduces infant death and disability caused by these diseases in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates immunizations of children born between 1994-2018 will prevent an estimated 419 million illnesses, 26.8 million hospitalizations, 936,000 early deaths, $406 billion in direct costs, and $1.9 trillion in total economic impact.
Vaccine prevented diseases may seem like threats from the past, however, children can still get and spread these diseases, according to the release. The U.S. is seeing the return of vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles, whooping cough, and mumps, that had once been considered eliminated. The health department said it is extremely important that all infants are vaccinated on time.
It is the responsibility of parents, physicians, and public health providers to make sure that all children are up to date on vaccinations, and parents should talk with their provider to ensure that their baby is up to date on vaccinations, according to the release.
Due to COVID-19, the health department is scheduling immunization appointments for early summer. To schedule an appointment, call 888-217-3904. If you cannot afford immunizations for your child or have further questions, let the health department know when you call to schedule your appointment.
The health department uses a sliding-fee scale for the cost of vaccine administration and fees could be waived by a nurse in cases of financial hardships. For more information about immunizations go to www.dhd10.org/parents-families/immunizations.
