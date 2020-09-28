BALDWIN — An infant was hospitalized Friday after police say the child was struck by a vehicle in Lake County.
According to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office press release, at approximately 1:05 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police responded to a report of a "single motor vehicle vs. pedestrian" accident at a private residence in Sweetwater Township.
Upon arrival, officers found that an infant, in a child restraint seat, had been sat down in the yard near the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle pulled forward and struck the child.
The child was flown to Spectrum Health Helen Devos Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Carr Fire and Rescue, AeroMed, Life EMS, Lake County Central Dispatch, Mason/Oceana Central Dispatch, and Mason County Victim’s Services.
The incident is currently still under investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident can contact Detective Lt. Nixon at (231) 745-2712.
