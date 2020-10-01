BALDWIN — An infant who was hospitalized last week after being run over by a vehicle is on the road to recovery.
According to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office press release, at approximately 1:05 p.m. on Friday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police responded to a report of a "single motor vehicle vs. pedestrian" accident at a private residence in Sweetwater Township.
Upon arrival, officers found that an infant, in a child restraint seat, had been sat down in the yard near the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle pulled forward and struck the child.
The child was flown to Spectrum Health Helen Devos Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
On Wednesday, Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin told the Cadillac News the child's condition recently has been upgraded to stable.
Martin said this incident appears to be a "freak accident," where someone sat the infant down in the yard and another person who was unaware of where the child was drove their vehicle over them.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident, and Martin said no criminal charges likely will be pursued.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Carr Fire and Rescue, AeroMed, Life EMS, Lake County Central Dispatch, Mason/Oceana Central Dispatch, and Mason County Victim’s Services.
