FALMOUTH — Infinity Microfarm has been offering a private CSA program for about five years, but now, with the help of the Michigan Fitness Foundation, they’re providing a discount CSA for those with SNAP benefits. The Farm to Family program is designed to bring fresh food to families and help them build relationships with local farmers.
The program began with a grant from the USDA, which is geared toward incentivizing families to purchase and consume healthy foods. Farm to Family is CSA focused, because although EBT is accepted at many big box stores and some smaller grocery stores, the cost, quality and variety of produce may not be on par with local farms.
With the traditional Infinity Microfarm CSA, participants can elect to buy either a 10- or 14-week supply of the farm’s shares, but for SNAP holders, their goal is to run a full, 20-week grow season. Additionally, rather than pre-paying for the season, they pay weekly at distribution.
“Basically, when we do a distribution, they show up with their SNAP card,” said Infinity Microfarm Co-owner Brice Mosher. “We’ve got our portable EBT reader, we run their SNAP card, and the program is kind of funded through a grant.”
The cost of the CSA is cut down by about 75% for those with EBT, which comes out to about $6 for a week’s worth of fresh, locally grown produce. What’s being distributed each week depends on what’s being grown, but Mosher said they’re offering a large variety because they’ve teamed up with other local farms to participate in Farm to Family. Elty Farms, De Ha Ven Farm, and Eisenga Potato Farm are just a few locals that will be providing produce for weekly boxes.
Mosher said that the farming community has been very willing to offer up their help and participation in bringing Farm to Family to Infinity. Even when they started their CSA program, he said they were able to rely on other farms to help navigate the program and make it successful.
“The farming community is unlike any other business aspect in the world. They’re a tight-knit group,” he said. “There’s not as much, like, try and get one up above your competitor, because it’s not like that; everybody wants everybody to succeed.”
One of the main aspects of Farm to Family is creating localized food networks. The program is built around giving underserved groups the chance to buy produce that might otherwise be too expensive, and connect them with groups and business in their community that can help to keep them fed.
“With this program, they’re going to get stuff that was harvested sometimes up until that morning. When it comes to their table, it could have been in the ground the same day, so it’s going to be fresh; it’s going to be good stuff,” Mosher said. “And they’re getting a chance to actually help support other local people too.”
The other side of Farm to Family is education. When people sign up for the program, they also gain access to numerous recipes, so they can learn how to make use of the produce they’re provided.
“Sometimes people have a perception that fruits and vegetables are more expensive, and they’re worried about not knowing how to cook them or wasting them, so they don’t buy them,” said Farm to Family Project Manager Jane Whitacre. “And so this kind of gives them a little bit more of a safety blanket, or safety net.”
Although she doesn’t receive CSA on SNAP benefits, Sherry Yeager has been receiving seasonal CSA from Infinity for four years, and said it’s made a genuine difference in her meals.
“I wanted to expand my horizons and have different vegetables in my refrigerator every week that I would then be forced to learn how to cook and incorporate into my diet,” she said. “So that’s one of the main reasons that I did it, and it really has worked out that way.”
Yeager does shop grocery stores in the off season, but said she doesn’t miss their produce when her CSA becomes available. She said with CSA, it doesn’t take as much effort to find good-looking produce.
“It’s always exciting to get it home and unpack it and find out what I have, and then figure out what I’m going to do for the week,” she said. “So yeah, I’d much rather do my shopping that way all the time, rather than having to go through in the grocery store and finding things that look good.”
As both the CSA and Farm to Family programs continue, Mosher said Infinity Microfarm has been able to forge stronger connections with community members, especially because they’ve been in the same position themselves.
“We can relate to them personally, and honestly, with these programs, you get to meet more people that you might not see,” he said. “They get to know who’s growing their food by meeting us.”
More information on the Farm to Family program and how to participate can be found on their website.
