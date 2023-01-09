MARION — The ongoing combination of bird flu outbreaks and rising inflation have bolstered the price of eggs, generating a strong customer base for local farmers, but leaving them with shorter supply.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been running rampant in Michigan, and the state is no exception to the impact inflation is having on grocery store prices, leaving many consumers wondering where they can cut down on their spending. With eggs averaging about $5 a carton at some stores, shoppers are turning to their local producers to save.
This time of year has historically been slow for Jacob Mishler and his small chicken farm, Pristine Acres. Aside from a brief spike around the holidays, January is typically when sales start to taper off, but the tides have changed, and customers keep coming back.
“Right now, there’s no let up in sight,” he said. “A lot more people than ever, they want that food security, they want to keep that supply going.”
Pristine Acres Farm supplies community members, wholesale retailers, restaurants and a co-op in Traverse City, and Mishler said demand has risen on all sides.
Although talk of inflation and flock devastation due to bird flu has been widespread, Mishler didn’t see the change in market coming. He said the rush for affordable eggs has been great for business. At $3.75 per dozen, the family farm has been able to continue competing with most surrounding grocery retailers — even after raising their own prices by 50 cents.
The uptick in sales has brought in more money than Mishler and his family anticipated they’d make for the season, but they too have been affected by inflation, making it difficult to keep up with customer demand.
“We have not nearly been able to keep up, just the last couple of months,” he said. “It’s been quite a challenge, actually, which is good, to be able to sell everything, but it would be nice if we could actually meet those demands.”
It’s Missaukee Conservation District MAEAP Farm Technician Jodi Dehate’s job to connect with farmers across the county and make sure their needs are met. She’s seen firsthand how farmers have taken a hit from inflation, between the rising cost of feed, fuel and energy.
Dehate said it’s no surprise that people are flooding the local market in search of more feasibly priced food, but it’s even less surprising that farms are becoming overwhelmed.
While Pristine Acres is a poultry-only farm, there are a number of cattle, dairy and produce farms that keep small flocks as a way to diversify their inventory, and Dehate said most weren’t prepared to cater to such a large customer base. However, the chances of those farms deciding to expand is probably slim.
“There’s always that middle ground where you’re like, do I want to expand? Do I not want to? Or am I just gonna hold steady here?” Dehate said. “And that’s the crux of the matter, will people stay loyal to you? And maybe they will, even if prices do happen to go down.”
Mishler said he knows that just because business is booming on the off season now, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be that way every year, so he plans to maintain his farm the way it is, and just meet whatever demand he can.
Thankfully, Mishler said his farm has not been touched by bird flu, and his hens are dropping as many eggs as they can in the cold weather. If Mishler were to have an outbreak in his flock, the impact would be severe.
Rather than purchasing and raising chicks, Mishler buys his hens at 16 to 18 weeks old, so they’re not far off from producing once they’re put in his care. But the poultry market is suffering too, and there’s no guarantee that he’d be able to replace what’s hypothetically lost. In that case, his customers would completely lose out on their supplier.
“Most of the producers that raise specifically to resell to guys like myself are booked full, and I wasn’t prepared at all for that,” Mishler said. “And on top of that, I’m finding some of the hatcheries hardly have enough chicks to reach around right now as well.”
There’s no way to know when exactly the cost of eggs will start to level out again, Dehate said, but the good news is that Michigan’s prices are not too shabby when compared to those of surrounding states, and it’s mostly due to its large number of commercial producers.
“I mean, our egg producers supply McDonald’s in the state with most of their eggs, if not all of them,” she said. “So we have a lot of eggs in the state, and that’s why we have not seen those really high prices that other states are experiencing.”
It’s been tough for small farms like Mishler’s to keep up with the major economic changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation included, but overall, he said “it’s a very good time for small producers to be out there.”
Aside from the pressure of inflation, Mishler believes the local food movement has also been encouraging community members to seek out small farms, for any of their grocery needs. Of course, it’s more difficult to source a full fridge of locally grown and farm raised food in the winter, but he said people have been making a genuine effort to buy fresh.
It’s unfortunate that inflation is the reason for newfound interest in homegrown foods, Mishler said, but he’s hopeful that even when prices do become manageable, consumers will continue to see the value in the small farms that surround them.
