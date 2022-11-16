CADILLAC — Consumers won’t have to search far and wide for a Thanksgiving turkey this year, but they should come equipped with extra cash.
Like nearly every other good on the market, poultry prices have seen an increase due to inflation, but outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza have only made matters worse. The United States Department of Agriculture reported a total loss of 5.4 million turkeys across the industry as a whole, and Michigan was not spared from the wreckage.
Poultry Extension Specialist Zachary Williams said it’s no surprise turkey price has spiked. Michigan’s turkey farmers were hit hard by HPAI outbreaks. Once it’s been detected, HPAI spreads quickly, and it could take out an entire flock in less than two days. Williams said a farm will typically shut down for several months to reduce the spread and recuperate.
Farmers affected by HPAI may experience a significant loss of income, which leads to price hikes for those who prefer to purchase their turkeys locally. As farms work to fill in the gaps and replenish their stock, Williams said there will likely be a decrease in turkey poults, or young turkey, which may not have an impact right away, but will have some effect on the market moving forward.
Although the overall number of turkeys has decreased, they’re not expected to be in short supply. Shoppers should be able to find what they need if they get to it early.
“There will be plenty of turkeys for the most part,” Williams said. “There will be higher prices, just because we have lost quite a few.”
In addition to inflation and HPAI, Williams said the rising cost of production and transportation will continue to impact the cost of turkey, as well as other varieties of protein.
Turkey prices are set by individual retailers, so it’s difficult to make a price comparison with years past, but Cadillac Save-A-Lot Assistant Manager Alice Cook said the increase in turkey price hasn’t been significant, but it is there. She said the location is doing what it can to help families save on their birds.
Save-A-Lot’s Honeysuckle hams are currently priced at about $1.69 per pound, but Cook said if shoppers spend $25 or more in store, the price drops to 99 cents per pound. Butterball turkeys are selling for $2.19 per pound, which is about $28 for a bird on the smaller side.
In terms of turkey size, Cook said there hasn’t been much change, and the store has been able to keep several different sizes of turkey in stock. There’s always a bit of holiday rush in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, but she’s not anticipating a complete turkey sellout.
“Typically we’re not too bad. We usually stay pretty well-stocked,” Cook said. “We survey in quite a few, and we usually don’t run out.”
While there have been some reports of HPAI impacting turkey size, Butterball reports that they have not seen a disruption to its supply, and representatives are expecting a similar supply to last year. However, if consumers have a size preference, Butterball recommends they shop early to ensure they get exactly what they need.
According to Butterball’s 2022 Thanksgiving Outlook Report, 44% of respondents said inflation is their top concern this Thanksgiving, but an increase is cost is not stopping anyone from putting a turkey on their table. In comparison to last year’s report, there’s been a 4% increase in the number of first-time Thanksgiving hosts, and a 4% decrease in the number of consumers planning to forgo a celebration.
Additionally, Butterball reported that 85% of Thanksgiving hosts are planning to make turkey their table centerpiece. Though price may still be a concern for many, Butterball said it’s seen several major retailers promote holiday deals, and it’s recommended that consumers hit the store early to get the best price.
Even as the cost of turkey climbs, Butterball said it continues to be the most affordable protein on the shelf. Based on data gathered from IRI Integrated Fresh for the last four weeks, fresh turkey retails about $2.69 per pound, and whole turkey runs at about $1.48 per pound.
Comparatively, fresh chicken goes for about $3.07 per pound, fresh pork prices out at $3.09 per pound, and fresh beef remains the most expensive protein at $5.86 per pound.
The Butterball Turkey Talk Line will be returning for year 41 of answering consumers’ turkey-prep questions, and to provide emotional support through the oftentimes stressful holiday season. The line will be open until Christmas Eve and can be reached by calling 1-800-Butterball.
