CADILLAC — Social Security is expected to go up again in 2023, and while it seems like that means more money in seniors’ pockets, that may not be the case.
Every year, the Social Security Administration makes a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to account for monthly increases in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which measures the rate of inflation.
Inflation has been on the rise after seeing a drop during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate of inflation jumped from 1.7% to 3.6% in 2021. Annual data for 2022 won’t be available until the year is through, but it was reported that inflation reached a 40-year high of 9.1% in June.
To match inflation, COLA increased between 2020 and 2022 as well and currently sits at 5.9%, but experts estimate it will climb as high as 10%. For those who are still working but collecting Social Security, this means a bit of extra income, but some retirees say it won’t make much of a difference.
“Even though the Social Security goes up a little bit, it seems like our cost of living is going up anyway, especially food right now,” said Kirtland Terrace resident Pat McCurdy. “That impacts a senior who’s on a fixed income. We really do need a little bit of an increase to be able to survive.”
Grocery prices in particular have been a point of frustration for McCurdy. When she shops, it’s important to her that the food she buys has nutritional value, but fresh, healthy foods tend to be the most expensive.
As a retired nurse, McCurdy said she receives a decent Social Security check each month, and she’s comfortable with her apartment at Kirtland Terrace, but she knows there are others who are struggling to find an appropriate living situation.
“People are still very homeless, and things happen, and they really need options here,” she said. “So I really do feel like that is a concern for most people.”
Overall, McCurdy believes an increase in Social Security will be a good thing, but it won’t provide extra spending money.
Former owner of The Sweet Shop, Paul Beardsley, said inflation has taken a toll on his personal life. Since the cost of gasoline has gone up, he does a lot less traveling. His hope is that a Social Security increase will make it easier to afford the things he needs.
Beardsley lives alone, and at 90 years old, he said he doesn’t have as many needs as he used to, so inflation has been easier to handle. Although, he said he’s been holding his breath each time he goes to pay for his medications.
Residents in Missaukee County believe the increase will help, but won’t be enough. Lake City resident Eddie Ray said the benefit increase never keeps up with the rising cost of living.
“I mean it helps,” Ray said. “If they didn’t give it to us at all, where would we be?”
“But they really got to do something for Social Security.”
One of the big expenditures McBain resident Alice Straw said her benefits cover are her medical costs. While she’s able to get by right now, Straw said if something bad were to happen to her, she would be behind.
“I’m making it, but it’s hard,” Straw said.
Going back to work is something some senior citizens have considered to help pay the bills. Lake City resident Helen Keller, a former nurse, said she has thought about becoming a masseuse again to pay for a car.
Ray said he has continued to mow lawns and other small jobs to bring in some extra cash.
Like others in the senior assistance field, Wexford County Council on Aging Medicare/Medicaid Counselor Kim Swanberg is preparing for the changes in social security, but she doesn’t believe seniors will get to see any of that money.
“I just know most of it’s going to get eaten up with prescriptions,” she said.
COLA has been on the rise, but so have Part B Medicare premiums, which Swanberg said are a huge expense for seniors. Last year’s premium was $148.50, and this year it’s $170.10. When paired with increasing premiums for drug plans and medication co-pays, she said it’s unlikely that seniors would see extra money in their wallet due to the anticipated 2023 COLA increase.
As the cost continues to amass, Swanberg said many of the seniors she works with are being forced to choose between purchasing medications or purchasing food. Most of the time, they pay for their prescriptions and then rely on food pantries or other local resources for groceries.
Swanberg said some of the more expensive medications, like Humira and Trelegy, are so overwhelming for seniors that they start seeking other options.
“My seniors will go back to the doctor and say, I need something else. I can’t afford this,” she said. “It’s outrageous.”
Dodging inflation isn’t a realistic solution, but Swanberg said there are resources out there that can help seniors who are struggling, and the COA can help them get connected. For those who haven’t reached a senior age, she said the earlier they start saving for retirement, the better.
