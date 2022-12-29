CADILLAC — Money got tighter in 2022 as inflation caused prices of various goods and services to increase.
Whether it was groceries or gas, 2022 had people watching their budgets more closely across the board.
“It’s causing stress,” Cadillac resident Leandra Boyles said. “That’s the biggest thing is stress and self-discipline or not being able to treat yourself as much.”
A lot of stress was caused going to the pumps. According to GasBuddy.com, Michigan saw prices jump up from under $3 a gallon to over $5 during the summer months. For residents like Seth Wilson, that meant more of his paycheck was going into his vehicle.
“I used to commute up to Traverse City for work,” Wilson said. “It was about a 45-minute drive and I watched the gas prices go from two and a quarter to $5.25 a gallon. Half my paycheck was going to gas in an eight-month span.”
Anyone who used a vehicle felt the impact of increasing gas prices like Wilson. In March, the Cadillac News talked to residents who pick up DoorDash orders. Many dashers said taking some orders wasn’t worth it anymore because of the distance or the order cost.
“I don’t take a dash unless it’s not that far away,” Cadillac resident Zac Brown said. “And basically, I’m tied up into a couple of hours, and if I don’t get anything for roughly 10 minutes, I just stop dashing.”
Farmers also felt the efforts of rising costs and it wasn’t strictly fuel. Since some fertilizers are made with petroleum products, local farmers said the costs of such fertilizers doubled. Others said the cost of petroleum products such as plastic twine and grease have also gone up.
“Any of the products that we buy that are petroleum products such as the hay is tied by plastic twine, and plastic twine has gone up 25%,” Evart farmer Gary Carmichael told the Cadillac News in March. “We use grease for the machinery, and grease prices have gone up by 25% also.”
Groceries also become more expensive to purchase in 2022. Whether it was diary products, bread, or meat, residents said inflation made them change the way they shopped.
“We consolidated trips and tried to ask people if they needed anything from the store or if they need to go anywhere,” Lake City resident Katie Reid-Ciraulo said. “We might buy things and we’ll share them with each other.”
Lake City resident Billie Reid-Daniels said in the past year, prices have determined what she brought whereas before, she might have focused more on the brand.
“Before you would just go and get the things that you like,” she said. “Now you change products and everything else to stay within a reasonable amount.”
“It’s not so much that you want to change the brand. It’s now you go by the price.”
Inflation became such a huge issue that people began turning to food pantries to find cheaper options. In December, the Cadillac News found some pantries were seeing double the number of people as they did before.
According to Molly Back, communications and marketing director for Feeding America West Michigan, Wexford mobile food pantries reported a 1.4% increase in attendance compared to 2021, Missaukee saw a 22% increase, and Osceola had an 11% increase.
Residents also focused on budgeting and prioritizing their spending. Boyles said she has found herself trying to save more while also choosing what she needs the most and searching for deals.
“I’m definitely looking for a bigger bang for my buck always,” she said. “That’s kind of the first thing I do when I walked into the store.”
Lake City resident Moria Stoll said she also become more conscientious about her spending. Next year, Stoll said her family hopes to begin paying off their home and will likely set a stricter budget.
“We’ll probably be redoing a grocery budget and redoing a gas budget,” she said. “And we’ll be looking at how we can cut back on everything to put that money toward priorities.”
Clothing is another item consumers noticed went up in 2022. Boyles and Wilson said they feel like trying to purchase an entire outfit has become more difficult in 2022.
“I used to get a pair of pants, a T-shirt, and some socks for like $20 to $30,” Wilson said. “Now it’s probably $60 or $70.”
Inflation also altered people’s plans to purchase certain items or get different projects done. Reid-Daniels said she wanted to make some improvements to her home, but had to delay those plans due to costs.
“The price of building material and the builders have escalated so much,” she said.
Looking ahead to 2023, residents said it’s hard to say what the future will bring. All anyone can do is try to be prepared.
“You have to kind of be prepared for what’s going to come,” Boyles said. “You can’t just live in the moment anymore. You kind of have to prepare for the worse.”
