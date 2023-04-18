Information, free trees to be given away Sunday during Earth Day celebration

CADILLAC — After being canceled or significantly downsized for the last couple of years due to the pandemic, the Earth Day celebration in Cadillac is returning this Sunday — potentially bigger than ever.
This free event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Market at Cadillac Commons.
There will be around 30 educational vendors and the first 175 kids that attend will receive a free tree seedling.
Coloring books, crayons, sunflower seedlings and other seed bombs also will be given to the kids from the event sponsors and planning committee, not to mention other giveaways the other vendors may have.
Organizations, individuals and businesses participating in this year’s event include the following: Ms. Green Recycling; the Wexford County Herb Society; the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy; Jam & Bread; Wexford Conservation District; Cadillac Area Land Conservancy; Wexford County 4-H/MSU Extension; Forest & Farm; North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area; Norwex/Green Cleaning; Rachel Potter Bee Keeper; field herpetologist Chris Woodley; Blue Mable Solar; Community Garden by Cadillac Christian Reformed Church; Upcycling Booth by Anita Hunt; Bird Houses by Dan Valley; Cadillac Botanical Society; NanBop Farms; and Einstein Cycles.
The Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau also will arrange a visit by the city’s mascot, Caddy Bear.
Cass St. will be closed during the event, which will feature live music and food for sale from Betty’s Little Brats.
For additional Information, check out the event’s Facebook page and go to cadillacearthday.org.
