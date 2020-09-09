Alcohol believed to be factor in M-115 crash near Mesick

MESICK — The Michigan State Police reported Wednesday alcohol appeared to be a factor in the personal injury crash that shut down M-115 for several hours Tuesday.
In a press release by the Cadillac MSP Post, it stated troopers were dispatched to the crash just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on M-115 near North 15 Road. Troopers were told it was a two-vehicle crash.
The preliminary investigation by police indicated the at-fault driver was traveling southeast on M-115 when he crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle occupied by two people who were traveling northwest on the highway. The two people in the other vehicle as well as the at-fault driver were all transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, according to police.
Both drivers were admitted to the hospital for their injuries, but police said the passenger in the second vehicle was treated and released. The investigation is ongoing, but police said alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.
No other information was released by the police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.