Inland Lakes Machine buys city property in exchange for $10K 'micropark' donation

CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council on Monday voted to “kill two birds with one stone,” in the words of city manager Marcus Peccia.
Peccia evoked the popular colloquialism in describing a proposal from the operators of Inland Lakes Machine, who approached the city with an offer to donate $10,000 to help develop a “micropark” in exchange for a 90-foot piece of land the company needs to expand. The land is located adjacent to the company’s current location at 314 Haynes St.
Peccia said the property originally was obtained by the city after failing to sell at a Wexford County salvage auction a number of years ago. Due to the property’s awkward triangular shape, relatively small size and proximity to the Clam River, Peccia said its value for development was minimal and an appraisal was never conducted.
For the better part of a decade, Peccia said the city has held on to the site, waiting for an opportunity to turn it into something useful.
The proposal from Inland Lakes Machine achieves that goal, Peccia said, because it will allow the machine shop to expand onto part of the property while the remaining portion will be turned into an access site to the Clam River where vehicles can be parked — something that currently is lacking within the city.
Inland Lakes Machine President Carl Kuhn was present at the council meeting Monday and said the company’s expansion will increase its automation capacity and add about seven employees.
The micropark will include picnic tables, an area for vehicle parking and access to the river. Funding to complete this project will come from the $10,000 donation from Inland Lakes Machine, a Consumers Energy grant awarded to the city in 2021 and money allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Council member Stephen King commented that he thought this was a great use of the site and made the motion to accept the offer from Inland Lakes Machine. The motion passed unanimously.
Council members on Monday also approved spending $56,000 to clean a well pump at the Crosby Road wellfield, and $138,250 to remove and restore windows and doors throughout the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
