CADILLAC — One of Cadillac’s CNC machine shops has offered to donate $10,000 to help the city develop a micropark in exchange for a 90-foot strip of land the company needs to expand.
Inland Lakes Machine President Rich Kuhn sent a letter to Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia outlining the company’s plans for expansion, and the proposal to obtain the strip of land to the west of the shop’s current location at 314 Haynes St.
“Inland Lakes Machine is a production CNC machine shop that has proudly called Cadillac home for the last 78-plus years and is in need of the city’s assistance as we embark on our plans to expand,” Kuhn wrote.
“To stay relevant in today’s world, Inland Lakes in planning on acquiring additional machinery that will expand our capacities, lead to the need for additional space and create additional jobs, even as we look at new automation. To accommodate these improvements, expanding our facilities to the west will be necessary and using a strip of city owned land approximately 90 (feet) long to accommodate building additions, trucking movements and parking will be required.
“Inland Lakes would like the city to consider transferring the property for $1 in exchange for our charitable contribution of $10,000 to help the city develop the adjacent micropark next to the Clam River Greenway.”
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council voted to set a public hearing for June 19 to gather feedback on the proposed sale of city property.
