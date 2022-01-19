CADILLAC — Winter recreation businesses in the area are seeing levels of customer interest comparable to — or even better than — last season, which was a banner year thanks in part to the pandemic prompting people to get outside.
Unlike last year, however, this year the weather has not been very cooperative.
Randy Cornell operates C.A.R.M.A Sport Fishing Charter Service and conducts guided ice fishing tours of Lake Mitchell, Lake Missaukee and Houghton Lake.
Due to slow ice buildup on local lakes, Cornell said he’s about three to four weeks behind on going out on his first trip of the season.
“It’s because of the lack of winter,” said Cornell, who waits until there is at least 8-10 inches of ice before booking a trip; with all the equipment he has to carry, Cornell said it’s not safe to get out on the ice if it’s not at least that thick.
While the season has gotten off to a slow start, Cornell said there is no doubt that if he had been advertising his business earlier in the year, customers would have been ringing his phone off the hook.
Already this winter, Cornell said he has scheduled more outings heading into February than during all of last year.
Cornell has seen similar levels of interest in his other business, K and R Outfitters, which is a guided snowmobile tour service catering mostly to clients from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and southern Michigan.
“Bookings have been fantastic,” Cornell said. “But I’ve had to cancel every booking I’ve made from Dec. 16 (to this week). I have to tell them not to bother coming up because it’s not worth it. Snowmobilers go where the snow is.”
Cornell said there has to be at least a foot of snow on the trails for good snowmobiling — an amount he’s hoping will come this weekend.
“Snowmobiling has exploded,” said Cornell, who made so much money last February on tours that he decided to buy several new sleds to add to his fleet.
“And we’re on track to beat that this year,” said Cornell, who already has 23 trips booked in February alone.
At Caberfae Peaks, manager Pete Meyer said they’re also seeing similar customer levels as last season, and with lift occupancy restrictions now removed, they’re in a better position to meet that demand.
“It’s been nice to see that demand carry over (from last year),” Meyer said. “We’re seeing a tremendous demand for outdoor recreation. I would say it’s stronger now than pre-pandemic.”
Meyer agreed that while natural snowfall hasn’t been great this year, the weather has remained consistently cold, which allows them to make use of their snow-making infrastructure.
“There haven’t been any thaws or rainy days,” Meyer said. “We’ll continue to make snow as is needed.”
Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau Executive Director Kathy Morin confirmed that the area already has seen a lot of tourism related to ice fishing, skiing, snowboarding and fat biking. She said other activities that have brought visitors to the area include winter raft paddling and horse-drawn carriage rides.
With snowmobiling activity essentially nonexistent so far this season, however, Morin said that has had a big impact on overall visitor numbers.
“It’s been a little rough,” Morin said. “We’re definitely noticing the lack of snowmobile trailers out there. But there are still a couple more months of winter left. I’m hoping we get a bunch more snow dumped on us.”
Morin said while the pandemic has increased people’s interest in getting outdoors, it’s decreased the number of corporate outings to this part of Northern Michigan, as many businesses now conduct those events via Zoom or other virtual platforms.
“Recovery of those visitors has been a bit slower,” Morin said. “It’s been a challenge.”
One indoor activity that continues to bring people to the area is hockey at the Wex. Morin said the Cadillac Area Hockey Association brings eight to 10 teams to the area at a time, booking up rooms at several hotels.
While it remains to be seen how well the area will do this winter, from May through September of last year, Morin said they had their highest occupancy levels of all time, thanks to people doing things they may have put last year, including attending weddings and going on trips.
