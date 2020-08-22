CADILLAC — It's been a bit of a bumper year for Cheryl's Landing and Marine in Cadillac for rentals of "SUPs" — also known as stand up paddleboards.
Co-owner Gordie Kuehn said they started offering stand up paddle boards in 2018. He said he first saw the boards being used in the Frankfort area around that time and figured it wouldn't hurt to buy a couple to rent out to customers from their location off Lake Cadillac on North Boulevard.
"They seem to be really popular on Lake Michigan," Kuehn said. "But I've been seeing more locals with them this year."
As their name implies, SUPs are propelled forward by a user with a paddle standing up on the board.
According to "SUP World Mag," ancient cultures from Africa to South America used boards, canoes, and other watercraft propelled with a long stick to fish, travel, make war, and even ride waves.
"While stand up paddling may have developed in various places around the world, the modern surfing tradition has undeniable Polynesian ancestry," the magazine wrote. "He’e nalu, as it is called in the native Hawaiian tongue, was done either in canoes or on special, ritually carved boards from the Koa tree. The village chief got the biggest board, sometimes as big as 5 (meters) long, while lesser village personages had smaller 2 or 3-meter boards. Because of the sheer size of the boards, a paddle was often used to power out and onto the waves."
Kuehn said for the first couple of years they offered the paddle boards, interest was minimal. This summer, however, Kuehn said their SUP rentals are about 50% higher.
Kayak and pontoon rentals also are up considerably this year, which Kuehn attributes to people wanting to get out on the lake and do something after months of being cooped up inside.
An advantage to kayaks and stand up paddle boards, Kuehn said, is that they can be operated by one person, allowing users to get out on the lakes while also social distancing.
Kuehn said stand up paddle boards are a great way to get some exercise, while at the same time they don't require too much exertion to operate.
"They're pretty easy to move around," Kuehn said. "Kind of a strolling thing."
A good mix of locals and visitors rent out the paddle boards at Cheryl's Landing, sometimes for a couple hours at a time, other times for days at a time. They rent paddle boards for $15 an hour.
"Some will rent them for an hour to go from here to Kenwood Beach," Kuehn said. "Some, especially visitors with cabins on Lake Mitchell, will rent them for a day or two."
Although they're keeping up with rentals with their current handful of SUPs, Kuehn said he's considering buying a couple more for next summer.
