CADILLAC — This Saturday, a historian known for his knowledge of the Titanic will present one of his most popular programs at 11 a.m. at the Cadillac Library. Titled Midnight Heroes: Titanic’s Musicians, David Kaplan will tell poignant stories about the lives of the eight young band members that went down with the ship in 1912.
Kaplan, who retired to Petoskey after a teaching career in Maryland, is known worldwide as a leading historian and expert on the sinking of the Titanic. Now he travels throughout the world giving presentations.
One of the more enduring legends of the Titanic tragedy is how the band played on while crew members loaded passengers into life boats. It was reported that they continued playing as the ship went down.
“Everyone knows that the ship sank,‘ Kaplan said. “My presentations have to do with the peripherals, things people don’t know that much about. And I get quite a response from this one.‘
Kaplan’s PowerPoint will provide insight into the personal lives of the eight band members with stories like this one, about Bandmaster Wallace Hartley:
“The head band leader, his engagement gift was his violin,‘ Kaplan said. “It was recovered and returned to his fiance and she kept it until the day she died. She never married.‘
Kaplan has been studying the tragedy, the ship and its passengers since he was 9-years-old. He is a member of the Titanic Historical Society, the Titanic International Society and the Titanic Society of Atlantic Canada.
Over time, Kaplan has met 18 survivors and met Melvina Dean several times, the last living survivor who died in May 2009.
In 1996, Kaplan was asked to be an “extra‘ in the 1997 blockbuster movie “Titanic.‘ However, his teaching career prevented him from participating in the production.
Kaplan enjoys world travel and has sailed 438 days with the Cunard Line, including 39 Trans-Atlantic crossings plus 152 days with other cruise lines.
