INTERLOCHEN — The Interlochen Center for the Arts is putting on its annual Arts Festival. This year’s summer concert series is in-person and will showcase performers across several music genres, including headliners Chicago, Harry Connick Jr. and Jake Owen.
Performances will take place throughout the entire Arts Festival, which goes from Aug. 3-29. Chicago starts off the week with a performance on Aug. 3, followed by Harry Connick Jr. on Aug. 10 and Jake Owen on Aug. 26.
Other entertainers for the series include Foreigner on Aug. 14, Old Crow Medicine Show featuring Molly Tuttle on Aug. 28 and Buddy Guy with Robert Randolph and the Family Band on Aug. 29.
Katharine Laidlaw, Vice President of Strategic Communications and Engagement at Interlochen Center for the Arts, said that they try to seek entertainers who cover multiple genres, so that there’s music for every person in the community.
“We also look for performers who will complement our stunning venue on the shores of Green Lake,‘ Laidlaw said. “From ‘80s chart-toppers like Chicago and Foreigner, to the versatile, consummate performer, Harry Connick Jr. to country star, Jake Owen, from the blues of Buddy Guy and Robert Randolph, to folk icon Old Crow Medicine Show, there is literally something for every music enthusiast to enjoy.‘
Tickets will go on sale starting June 22, and all funds raised will be going towards scholarships for young artists to help them attend the Interlochen Arts Camp and the Interlochen Arts Academy. Laidlaw said the scholarships are meant to make Interlochen programs achievable for anyone.
“Alumni of Interlochen Arts Camp and Interlochen Arts Academy often tell us that Interlochen changed their lives and set them on a path to success. Making Interlochen accessible is a top priority as we work to ensure that students from all backgrounds benefit from our unparalleled educational experiences,‘ Laidlaw said.
With the state beginning to reopen, Laidlaw feels the summer concert series could be an opportunity for the community to come together again.
“As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we’re thrilled to bring our community together to experience the joy and cathartic power of the arts,‘ Laidlaw said.
Laidlaw said that experiencing great music as a community will bring inspiration at a time when they need it most.
The Interlochen Arts Festival will be taking place completely outdoors at the Kresge Auditorium, and all state and local health and safety guidelines will be followed. Tickets for all performances can be purchased at tickets.interlochen.org.
