Interlochen cancels festival

INTERLOCHEN — A weeks-long slate of music, a northern Michigan tradition, won't happen this summer.
Interlochen Center for the Arts announced on Friday the cancellation of the 2020 Interlochen Arts Festival.
Originally slated for June 20 through August 22, the festival won't be happening at all this year.
"After careful monitoring of the COVID-19 pandemic and consultation with public health experts, our board of trustees, arts leaders, and many others, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our Interlochen Arts Festival,‘ Interlochen Center for the Arts President Trey Devey said in a news release. “We take this action with the health and safety of our community as our highest priority.‘
In previous years, the festival has drawn top musicians, as well as comedians, actors and other arts and entertainment acts.
The cancellation of the festival means funding for student scholarships will take a hit; the festival last year raised $750,000. The center is both a school and a camp. The center is encouraging patrons to donate to the annual fund instead.
“This crisis has increased the financial need of our students, who are the very heart of Interlochen’s mission,‘ Devey said. “Our patrons can support Interlochen through these unprecedented times and provide much-needed scholarships for the next generation of artists and creative changemakers.‘
The center recently announced the launch of Interlochen Online, which will provide Arts Camp instruction this summer as well as "numerous live virtual performances."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.