Interlochen - The Interlochen Center for the Arts will convene the 93rd season of the summer arts program on June 28.
But for the first time in its' 93-year history, campers will not walk to class through the wooded, lakeside campus.
Trey Devey, Interlochen Center for the Arts president, announced recently that the 2020 Interlochen Arts Camp will proceed with virtual instruction as part of the newly launched Interlochen Online.
"No words can fully capture our profound sadness and disappointment in the loss of convening on campus," he said. "But we are guided by our first priority: ensuring the safety and well-being of our...entire Interlochen community."
Classes will take place from June 29 to July 17 with virtual multidisciplinary performances on July 18 and 19. Programs will be offered in acting, musical theatre, theatre design and production, creative writing, visual arts, dance, filmmaking, classical music performance and composition, music production and engineering, songwriting, jazz performance and improvisation, and general arts for students in grades 2-12.
World-class artists will again lead seminars and coaching sessions, including: Grammy Award winning violinist Nicoletta Benedetti; jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis; the School of American Ballet's Craig Hall; and Janet Leahy, a television comedy writer and producer.
In addition the summer arts program will offer private instruction, collaboration with peers, virtual performances, exhibitions and screenings, and readings by students and faculty.
Virtual social activities will also be offered.
"We envision this as an exciting step toward providing greater access to high-caliber Interlochen arts training to even more students," Devey said.
