CADILLAC — An Interlochen man arrested and charged in February for his part in an incident involving the theft of catalytic converters was sentenced recently in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Jonathan Patrick Gustafson was sentenced to 96 days in jail with 96 days credit for guilty pleas to aid and abet larceny from a vehicle and attempted tampering with evidence for his connection with an incident on Feb. 1 in Wexford Township. He also was ordered to pay $1,166 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
At 12:57 p.m. on Feb. 1, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was called to an in-progress theft of a catalytic converter at a North 7 Road residence in Springville Township. The resident told police they saw people in his driveway stealing the catalytic converter from his Jeep.
The Jeep owner called 911 and the trooper was responding to the call when the suspects left in a tan Chrysler minivan. Police said the trooper, who was responding, was familiar with the area. He calculated the route the suspects would take and intercepted the suspect vehicle at the corner of North 9 Road and M-115, and police said a traffic stop was conducted.
The trooper immediately recognized several of the occupants in the vehicle and a 43-year-old Thompsonville woman was driving, according to police. The trooper could see a freshly cut catalytic converter on the passenger floorboard of the van and observed the alleged tools used to remove the catalytic converter, according to police.
The people in the minivan were told by the trooper they were under arrest and one occupant was taken into custody, according to police. While the trooper was securing one of Gustafson’s co-defendants Willie Jarvis Storie Jr.. in the patrol car, police said, he and another co-defendant, Janessa Anne Robinson, fled carrying bags.
The trooper ordered them to stop, but police said they continued fleeing. At this time, police said additional troopers responded to the scene to set up a perimeter and an MSP K-9 Team was called to assist.
All the evidence from the van was seized and police said all three co-defendants were lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending their arraignment in district court. The 43-year-old Thompsonville woman who was driving the minivan was not charged.
