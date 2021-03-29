CADILLAC — Internet access is again the root of the problem when it comes to people being able to work remotely, according to Cadillac Northwest Michigan Work! Service Center Manager Shelly Harwell.
She said the problem isn’t even access to quicker broadband internet. Harwell said many don’t even have access to basic internet service. For example, approximately 2% of people in the state don’t have access to basic internet service, while that number jumps up to 5.5% when looking at broadband internet access, according to Harwell.
When looking at the areas Harwell covers, which includes Manistee, Benzie, Missaukee and Wexford counties, she said that the rate is much higher.
“Manistee County is at 19% of the population without basic internet access while Missaukee County has 12% of its population without that basic access.
“It not only hinders remote work but also child success rates in school. Youth who are accessing remote learning opportunities are having a significant challenge,‘ she said. “Employers also struggle with that when they sent people to work remotely.‘
Recently, a new study by the U.S. Drug Test Centers showed that 95 million Americans or roughly 60% of the workforce are unable to work remotely and increased COVID-19 testing at work would help to benefit the economy. In Michigan, the study showed 65.1% of jobs cannot be done remotely.
While vaccines are the ultimate route back to normal, logistical issues and new variants mean the virus may be here longer than we anticipate. To get the economy working now, the data suggests it is vital for employers to increase at-work and at-home testing for employees to keep them healthy, so their businesses stay open.
The U.S. Drug Test Centers analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on job losses from December 2019 to December 2020 and the percentage of jobs in each state that can’t be done remotely.
According to the findings, 314,754 jobs were lost in Michigan during 2020, down 10.8% and the manufacturing industry is projected to see the biggest comeback in 2021 with 15 to 30% of jobs returning. Another key finding of the study showed in 48 of 50 states, at least 50% of all jobs cannot be done remotely.
The leisure and hospitality industry would benefit the most from increased at-work testing since 87% of jobs cannot be done remotely. Followed by construction (83%), trade/transportation/utilities (74%), other services (69%) manufacturing (64%) and education and health services (51%). The financial industry has the lowest at 22%.
Harwell said she believes increased workplace testing would be a benefit because it would lessen the chance for outbreaks. She said every time restrictions are loosened or lessened, the infection rate typically spikes.
She also said Michigan Works! is seeing the region’s population interested in job training, which she said is a good indicator that people are ready to get back to work.
To view the complete study and methodology, go to www.usdrugtestcenters.com/research-articles/18/where-covid-19-screening-could-help-get-people-back-to-work.html.
