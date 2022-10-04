LAKE CITY — The internet is a vast, ever-changing landscape, and there are scammers hiding within its confines, looking to target vulnerable seniors.
Scammers typically use a fake social media profile or email to reach seniors on a personal level, or contact them under the guise of a familiar agency, like the Social Security Administration or Medicaid.
Though people often think, “it won’t happen to me,” local Commission/Council on Aging offices say scammers are taking money from seniors everywhere, even in Wexford and Missaukee counties.
Missaukee County COA Support Services Coordinator Shannon Scarbrough said her office has dealt with several lottery and sweepstakes scams. At a time when almost everyone is trying to pinch their pennies, she said these types of scams can be especially appealing.
In the cases of Scarbrough’s clients, scammers have been making initial contact through Facebook Messenger or email. They can take on the identity of a person who’s already on the senior’s friends list, which can be done by copying their name and profile photo, but other times they’ll remain a stranger.
From there, the scammer will send a link that redirects seniors to a website they’ve built specifically for their scam. Scarbrough said the scammer will sometimes start by sending seniors a small amount of money to show that they’re legitimate. They may also start requesting money right off the bat, insisting that it’s needed to enter the sweepstakes they’re promoting.
Once seniors are on the hook, the scammers will switch to phone calls and start digging for personal information.
“We have a lot of seniors out there that are isolated, so they’re looking for that person to talk to,“ Scarbrough said. “So when these people start asking about kids and family, they give this information.”
The more comfortable seniors feel with the scammer, the more important the information they’re divulging, like social security numbers, banking information and Medicare information.
Building a trusting relationship with a victim is often how scammers find the most success, because they can continually manipulate the individual into sending more money.
At the Wexford County COA, Community Health Advocate Deb Simon said her clients are experiencing scams that rely completely on a strong relationship; more specifically, one rooted in romance. She said scams of this caliber can be particularly painful, because they prey on a senior’s emotions.
“These scammers put in the time; they put in two years, they put in three,” she said. “I mean, it’s not just like they talked to this person for a month, and then all of a sudden (the senior) is sending them thousands of dollars. This is a long-term investment that these scammers put in, so it’s very deceptive and damaging.”
When Simon says thousands of dollars, she means thousands. In a romance scam, where the relationship is ongoing, seniors are typically sending a few hundred dollars at a time. But when this continues over the course of several years, Simon said the senior is thousands of dollars in the hole before they know it.
Romance scammers can steal money by gathering personal account information through conversation, or they can make up a fake scenario that requires the senior to send them cash directly.
Scarbrough is no stranger to romance scams, either. Based on what she and Simon have experienced with their clients, they said the scammer might get their first round of cash by saying they want to visit the senior but need money for airfare.
When the time comes for them to meet up, the scammer will then fake an emergency that delays their travel, and leads to more cash.
Another scam that both Scarbrough and Simon have seen pop up more often are false promises from imitation senior healthcare and insurance providers.
Simon said open enrollment for Medicare is just a few weeks away, and seniors will start to see ads on the web and on their television that offer what seems like great coverage. In reality, she said the “providers” are looking to take seniors’ money and likely won’t deliver on all the free services they’ve advertised.
If seniors are unsure whether something they’ve been sent is a scam, or someone they’ve been talking with seems suspicious, Scarbrough and Simon said it’s important that they go to their local COA and get it checked out.
Many scammers go undetected, and when they do, the money seniors have lost can never be recovered. Scarbrough tells her clients to remain vigilant and reminds them that a little trepidation never hurts.
Members of a younger generation grew up learning how to navigate the internet and all of its tricks, but seniors are usually more trusting of those they come across online. Scarbrough said it’s difficult for seniors to come forward about a scam, even if they want to, because of the stigma that comes with it.
“Once this has happened, you don’t want to admit it to your family or friends, to your agencies, because then you’re afraid that they’re going to think that you aren’t able to take care of your financial aspects yourself,” she said. “So then you’re embarrassed, you’re afraid to say something, and nobody should be afraid of that; we’re more than willing to help.”
So many scams slip through the cracks due to lack of awareness. Scarbrough and Simon said they try to promote scam awareness with their seniors, but unless a situation is brought to their attention via word of mouth, or by the senior experiencing the scam, they don’t know it’s happening.
If scammers aren’t caught at local COAs, they could be found by a watchful financial institution, like Wexford Community Credit Union. There, Compliance Manager Larry Mix and CEO Julie Rushing are on the lookout for red flags that indicate scam activity.
Mix said he starts to become suspicious if a senior member comes in asking for a large sum of money in the form of multiple cashier’s checks. Whether the money could be going to a scammer is usually revealed in the member’s reason for withdrawal.
“We ask why, and they say, ‘Well, I have a friend that’s starting a business, and they need all this money,’ and you say to them, ‘Well, that’s all your money, ma’am. What about you?” Mix said. “Then you start asking more questions, and it snowballs from there.”
When members are physically coming to the credit union and withdrawing money, Mix said it’s usually for a romance or friend scam. If a member calls to check on their account activity and security, he said it’s because they’ve clicked on a fraudulent link that asks for the input of banking information.
Regardless of how or why the scam is happening, Mix said it’s unfortunate to see people taking advantage of a vulnerable population.
As senior advocates, Scarbrough and Simon said it’s difficult to find out that a senior client has been losing money to a scammer, or came close to losing it. Not every scam can be avoided, but there are a few precautions seniors can take to be more aware and keep their accounts secure.
Scarbrough said seniors should try to change their passwords to something more complicated than the name of a pet or family member. Passwords with a mix of capital and lowercase letters, numbers and characters are much harder for a scammer to decipher.
Simon urges seniors to watch out for anything that seems too good to be true, because it probably is. If they’re not certain, she said they can call the COA and have someone take a closer look.
The Wexford County COA office can be reached at 231-775-0133. For the Missaukee office, dial 231-839-7839.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.