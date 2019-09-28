BOON — MSU Extension is hosting an Interseeding Cover Crops Field Day noon to 1 p.m. Monday in Boon.
Agenda topics will cover interseeding cover crops into growing crops; methods and species selection; viewing cover crop species interseeded in V6 corn; and MAEAP Phase 1 information.
The event will be held at the intersection of East 40 and South 25 roads in Boon. For more information, contact Jessica at 231-779-9480 or ackers23@msu.edu.
