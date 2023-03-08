LEROY — Tuesday afternoon, the interview list and the names of the superintendent candidate interviewees were released by Pine River Area Schools.
While the goal was to have five interviews over two days, on March 13 and March 14, there will only be four.
Michigan Association of School Boards Consultant Shawn Lewis-Lakin announced Tuesday that although the board selected five candidates to interview at its meeting on Monday, one of the five decided to decline the invitation because of another pending job offer with another district.
The four candidates who will be interviewed include Michelle Gill, superintendent, transportation director and principal at Powell Township School; Kyle Krol, director of literacy and curriculum at Benton Harbor Schools; Jack Ledford, superintendent at Waldron Area Schools; and Michael Joslyn, former superintendent at Caro Community Schools. Gill and Krol will be interviewed at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively, on March 13, while Ledford and Joslyn will be interviewed at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively, on March 14.
In January, stakeholder input meetings were held, which focused on gathering input from district administration, elementary, middle and high school teachers and staff, transportation staff and parents/community. There also was an online survey available for any stakeholders to fill out, which was closed on Jan. 13.
The meetings and the survey helped to create the criteria the new superintendent needed to fit. These criteria included a responsive candidate with strong communication skills, a collaborative leader, honest, ethical, transparent in all matters, visible, and approachable and accessible to staff, students and members of the community.
The questions that each candidate will be asked will have these criteria in mind when the interviews are conducted.
After the final candidate is interviewed, it was decided at Monday’s meeting that the board will decide how many they may want to bring back the next week for a second round of interviews. The hope is that the board will offer the position to a candidate before the district starts its spring break.
In December, Lewis-Lakin presented his plan that included a timeline that incorporated each step of the process. The board also determined what that timeline should be, gave input to the preliminary posting and picked a salary range for the position. That range was $105,000 to $130,000.
The timeline included stakeholder input meetings and an online survey. With the search criteria established in January, the next part of the process occurred on Friday, when the board received access to candidate materials. The next step is Monday’s board workshop meeting for interview preparation and selection of the interview candidates.
On March 13 and March 14, the schedule has the board holding the first round of interviews. On March 22 and March 23, the schedule includes finalist visits and interviews. At the end of those interviews, the board would select its choice and start the process of contract negotiations. The goal would be to have the new superintendent in the district by mid-April or as negotiated.
Effective Monday, Dec. 5, former superintendent Matt Lukshaitis’ resignation became effective. The main purpose of the move, according to Lukshaitis, was to allow him and his wife to relocate near their children and grandchildren. Lukshaitis said in a release that he was grateful to the district’s board of education, administrators, teachers and staff. He also said he was grateful to the student body of the district and its community during his nearly nine years as superintendent.
