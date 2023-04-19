MANTON — The debate over which nascent community should serve as the seat of Wexford County was bitter and fierce, culminating finally in an infamous brawl that came to be known as the Battle of Manton.
Disagreement about the county seat question began to pick up steam in the 1870s, as Cadillac, then known as the village of Clam Lake, continued to grow as a center of lumbering industry and commerce in the region.
At the time, Sherman — located near Mesick — was the county seat but a number of other communities vied for the title, including Clam Lake, Manton and Meauwataka.
Through the 1870s and early 1880s, representatives of these communities argued, conspired, hurled insults at each other, and on a number of occasions came to blows over the issue.
The perilous situation came to a head in April of 1882, following a county-wide election in which Cadillac, only a few years removed from its incorporation as a city, was chosen as the county seat.
While many details have been lost over the years, (the Cadillac News volume corresponding with the date of the incident has been missing for decades), Judge William Peterson wrote extensively of the battle and the events leading up to it in his book, “A View from Courthouse Hill.”
According to a summary of Peterson’s book written by the Cadillac Evening News in the 1970s, Clam Lake, being the largest community, had a serious dilemma: regardless of its larger population, it still did not have proportionate representation on the County Board of Supervisors, which controlled if and when a proposition could be put on the ballot to change the county seat.
Therefore, people from Cadillac, including founder George Mitchell, for a decade jockeyed with supervisors from other communities in an attempt to gain a majority and force a vote.
Cadillac officials devised a plot to encourage the ambitions of other areas for the county seat, and made secret deals with representatives of Manton, Meauwataka and several townships agreeing to support their play for the county seat if they agreed to support Cadillac as a second choice, all the while conspiring to make the latter scenario come true.
Peterson points out in his book that this was an era when politics was a heavy-handed sort of proposition. Graft and corruption had been prevalent in the country and widely publicized. There was no reason to expect the people to be any different locally and accusations and rumors abounded, that Clam Lake hadn’t confined its county seat campaign to purely parliamentary efforts.
In 1877, meetings between the delegates of the various villages and townships were tense and the threat of violence was ever-present.
During one particularly contentious meeting, representatives from the Clam Lake, Sherman and Manton factions were accompanied by groups of lumberjacks who showed up to “see that things went the right way.”
Around this time, a first attempt to forcibly remove the county records and relocate them to a new county seat was thwarted; George Mitchell and his business partner Jonathan Cobbs had gone to Sherman with three wagons and a backing of millhands, intending to remove the county records only to be frustrated by a supervisors session in which it was revealed that there had been an attempt to bribe a township supervisor (an act rumored to have been initiated by Mitchell himself).
During the same year, Cedar Creek Township supervisor Warren Seaman, who had previously agreed to the Clam Lake plan, was forcibly taken from his home by a mob and escorted to the township hall. After threats, he resigned as township supervisor, and the crowd then proceeded to elect Manton backer Harry Brandenberg as the new supervisor.
In addition to bribes, backroom deals and intimidation, another political maneuver employed by some supervisors to prevent a vote on the county seat relocation was simply to not show up to meetings — something that happened on a number of occasions.
On one occasion, a strategy was developed by the Clam Lake faction to arrest one of the township supervisors before he left town and bring him to the meeting and force him to vote on the proposal. Doing this would create the quorum needed for the vote, while also ensuring that the remaining supervisors not in favor of the plan were not present.
This meeting didn’t go as planned, however, and devolved into a shouting match and fist fight between supervisors.
Gov. Fred Green once said that his father humorously ascribed the ill health of his late years to having been bitten by a rabid supervisor, apparently at this meeting.
Regional fights over county seat locations had not been uncommon in Michigan, but over the years the ‘‘Wexford War” had become famous. The efforts of the city widely known as the ‘‘wickedest place in the mid-west” had reached even into the legislature’s proceedings, and involved names well known in state political and business circles.
Eventually, the Cadillac faction conceded that opposition from the rest of the county made it impossible for the city to become the county seat, although they added that Sherman was not a good location due to the condition of roads in the area.
Supervisors agreed on a compromise, and voted to place a proposition on the ballot to make Manton the county seat.
Voters in 1881 approved the proposal, although Manton didn’t remain the county seat for long, as the Cadillac faction quickly resumed their efforts.
In a final round of political chicanery, including the alleged bribery of the supervisor of Liberty Township to cast the tie-breaking vote, the question was again put to the voters, but this time it was to make Cadillac the county seat, not Manton.
In the days before the election, the county officers quietly prepared their offices for a hasty evacuation. Personal belongings were removed and, on the Friday preceding the election on April 4, particular care was taken to get all records in order so as to permit their being packed and moved in the shortest possible time.
In Cadillac on election night, while the usual bonfires and celebration parties marked the returns in favor of the city becoming the county seat, some people had turned in early to get rested for what had to be done the next day.
That next morning, before Manton was fairly awake, an unusual train made up only of the locomotive and tender, a caboose, boxcar and a flat car backed quietly into Manton and came to a halt in front of the courthouse 100 feet away. The train had been made ready by stationmaster E.L. Metheany at the Grand Rapids and Indiana yards in north Cadillac before daybreak. It carried Sheriff Dunham and 20 men specially deputized for the occasion.
As the sheriff’s commandos disembarked, they were met by the county clerk, who opened the courthouse. Within a half hour, most of the county records and much of the furniture was aboard the train.
Details about what happened next vary, depending on the source.
In the Manton version, the city was virtually deserted and only 10 or 12 men were in town, and they quickly gathered at the courthouse and confronted 10 times that many heavily armed “Cadillackers.” When the sheriff was politely asked his authority, he rudely replied that he needed none. At that point, the men from Cadillac produced firearms and a drunken clerk Thorpe urged the murder of the few brave Mantonites, who nevertheless managed to route the attackers.
The Cadillac version was that a mob of over 200 Manton men drove off the small band of deputies, who withdrew and returned to Cadillac solely to ensure the safety of the county property already loaded on the train.
When the sheriff and his deputies had returned to Cadillac on the “Dunham Express,” the Mantonites had set to work to secure the courthouse, boarding over the windows and barricading the doors.
In Cadillac, a crowd was gathered at the depot awaiting the arrival of the county property on the special train. Newly elected mayor, Byron Ballou, outgoing mayor, Daniel McCoy, and most of the city, county and township officers from Cadillac and surrounding townships were prepared to make speeches.
Across the track, in the city park, a group of traveling entertainers, appearing at the Forrester’s Opera House, Marks Comedy Company, had situated its band and were providing entertainment in two hastily erected tents. By the time the “Dunham Express” arrived, people were gathered along the track north of Pine Street, much liquor had been consumed and a carnival spirit prevailed.
When it was learned the attempt to relocate the county records was not entirely successful, a second Manton expeditionary force got under way.
A number of empty logging flatcars were attached to the train and what Judge Holden Green called the “First Volunteer Regiment, Cadillac Militia,” was ready to invade Manton.
It was a mixed crew consisting of the sheriff’s deputies, most of the gathered officials, half of Main Street, and a number of mill hands from the Cobbs and Mitchell and McCoy and Ayers mills, accompanied by the Marks Comedy Company Band which provided music.
Provisions consisted of a barrel of whiskey donated by some volunteer quartermaster, more than enough privately owned bottles, and 50 repeating rifles commandeered from Sampson A. Drury’s Hardware and placed in the hands of the deputies and more sober citizens by Sheriff Dunham. Others brought their own armament in the form of clubs, poles and crowbars and undertaker John Turner carried a broom.
According to the Cadillac version of what happened, the “Militia” numbered about 300 men. Arriving at Manton, they found a waiting mob made up of every able bodied citizen of Manton, plus most of the farmers from miles around.
In the Manton version, it was an unopposed invasion by a drunken mob of 500 to 600 men, led by a drunken sheriff and clerk.
Regardless of which version is more accurate, there is no question that there was violence. It was necessary to break into the courthouse with axes to remove the three safes, but the courthouse was not demolished.
Clubs and knives were wielded, Dr. Martin and Washington Schyrer of Manton both being seriously injured with concussions and unspecified fractures. No shots were fired from the repeating rifles except in celebration on the ride home, and there were no deaths, although for years a myth persisted that a casualty was buried in the area with an axe still embedded in their corpse.
The county election had been duly noted in the state press, but the Battle of Manton received nationwide attention. Cadillac was a young city, but it had already been well-publicized. Its reputation as a corrupter of supervisors probably grew in part because of the attention the city had previously received, having been described by the Detroit Post as “the wickedest place in the mid-west,” and by the Cleveland News as a “haven of harlots and saloonkeepers.”
A story in the Detroit News reported on the battle: “A large number on both sides received slight injuries from knives and clubs. This ends one of the worst local wars ever known in Michigan.”
For a few days, the county business was conducted from a flatcar on the Mason Street siding, and then from the second floor of Holbrook and Mays building on the northwest corner of Mason and Mitchell Street, now occupied by the old city hall building.
In 1884, the county made a five year lease for occupancy of the second floor of the Cornwell and LaBar building at the southeast corner of Cass and Mitchell Streets. This space continued to be used for circuit court and for the supervisors meetings after expiration of the lease, but the individual county offices moved into a brick building on Mason Street which had been built by the Cummer Lumber Company between the railroad track and the Holbrook and May store.
Finally, in 1890, all county offices were moved into the second floor of the Masonic building, where they remained until the construction of the present Court House in 1911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.