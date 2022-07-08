Roughly 37 million Michigan American beech trees officially have a target on their back after the discovery of an invasive species not thought to be in the state.
Recently, the Michigan Department of Natural Sources and Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed the presence of the invasive beech leaf disease in a small, private woodlot in southern St. Clair County.
Beech leaf disease, not previously known to be in Michigan, is associated with the microscopic worm Litylenchus crenatae, a nematode that enters and spends the winter in leaf buds, causing damage to leaf tissue on American, European and Asian beech species.
Trees weakened by leaf damage become susceptible to other diseases and can die within six to 10 years after initial symptoms. With no known treatment available for beech leaf disease, its potential spread through the region could have a devastating effect on beech trees, already under attack from beech bark disease.
North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area Program Coordinator Vicki Sawicki said she was not aware the disease had made its way into the state until she saw the recently released information from the two state departments.
She said with the abundance of beech in the area, most of which are already dealing with beech bark disease, the finding of beech leaf disease could be bad for the species.
“Beech bark disease takes up to 15 years to kill a tree. Also, there is beech that seems to be resistant to beech bark disease, so odds are the beech populations could ultimately make a comeback,” she said. “This new pest could be a game-changer on that optimistic view.”
She said once an invasive species is introduced into the state it is only a matter of time before it gets to the North Country CISMA’s area, which includes Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties. She said with that in mind, the goal is to stave them off long enough for scientists to determine an effective control method.
With nematode not able to move long distances on its own, Sawicki said she doesn’t believe the leaf disease will not be impactful as quickly locally as the Emerald Ash Borer was on ash trees.
“I think the message of ‘don’t move firewood and ‘burn it where you buy it’ are key for the public helping to slow its spread,” she said. “Firewood should not be transported across county lines.”
Michigan is home to approximately 37 million American beech trees. Recognizable by their smooth bark, they are an important component of forests, providing food and shelter for wildlife.
Landowners reported the suspected beech leaf disease outbreak in St. Clair County through the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network after noticing stunted, odd-shaped leaves on young beech trees in a wooded area on their property. DNR forest health staff collected samples for preliminary testing by the Michigan State University Forest Pathology Laboratory. Results were confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
“Though beech leaf disease was detected this spring, the condition of the leaves and number of trees affected at this location suggests the disease has been there for more than a year,” Simeon Wright, DNR forest health specialist said. “Because symptoms are slow to emerge, it is difficult to detect the disease before it is established.”
Beech leaf disease was first detected in Ohio in 2012. Subsequent discoveries in other states and Ontario initiated widespread, annual surveys across the eastern United States beginning in 2020. With this detection in Michigan, there are now nine states with confirmed cases of beech leaf disease.
What are the symptoms?
Beech leaf disease nematodes are associated with damaged leaf tissue, dead buds and darkened, thick tissue bands between leaf veins. These bands create a striped effect on the leaves best seen by looking upward at trees on a sunny day.
From one year to the next, leaf curling and distortion may progress, resulting in withered, dried or yellow leaves and a thin canopy. Noticeable leaf loss can occur in early summer on heavily infested trees.
How did it get here?
The microscopic nematodes cannot move long distances on their own. It is possible the disease can spread through the movement of infested nursery stock and other beech material containing leaves and buds. As a precaution, beech trees, tree material and firewood should not be moved from areas of a known infestation.
What is being done?
Beech leaf disease was added to Michigan’s invasive species watch list in January 2021 to encourage foresters, residents and land managers to look for and report suspected infestations.
To broaden annual survey efforts, the DNR Forest Health Program will train Michigan’s CISMA staff in identification and sample collection. CISMAs will assist the DNR and MDARD in sharing information on beech leaf disease with the public, partners and stakeholders in the nursery and tree care industries.
Because it is still not certain how beech leaf disease is spread, MDARD will not be issuing a quarantine at this time.
