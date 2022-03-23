CADILLAC — Cadillac Police are still investigating the weekend incident where one person died and another suspect is missing after a short chase in Cadillac.
Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said not much new information was available Tuesday and the incident remained an open investigation. He did say, however, his department does know the identity of the suspect who fled the scene after the crash of the vehicle he was in Saturday.
He also said Cadillac Police are not actively seeking that suspect and he couldn’t disclose why police were not seeking the suspect due to the investigation being open. He also said the public is not believed to be in danger and police don’t believe the suspect remains in the area.
In a press release from the weekend, Cadillac Police say they stopped a vehicle traveling south on Mitchell Street, which was driving with its lights off at about 2 a.m. Saturday. Police say contact was made with two male suspects, and the driver said he had been drinking.
When the driver was asked to step out of the vehicle for a field sobriety test, he put the vehicle in gear and drove off at a high rate of speed, police said. A short chase ended on Laurel Street when the suspects’ vehicle left the road and crashed into a retaining wall, a parked vehicle and a tree. The driver fled on foot but was caught and given medical treatment at the scene. The passenger also fled and was not apprehended, police said.
The driver, a 38-year-old Scottville man, was taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. Police say it appears the suspect may have ingested a lethal dose of illegal narcotics during his arrest and later died at the hospital.
Evidence collected included illegal drugs, a handgun and a large amount of cash, police said.
The Michigan State Police have been called in to conduct the death investigation. The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy. Ottjepka said the autopsy was done on the Scottville man Monday but he was uncertain on when those results would be available. He also said his department has been fully transparent with what it has been able to release and the camera system his officers utilize came in very handy for this incident.
The case is still under investigation and no further details have been released at this time.
