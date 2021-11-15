CADILLAC — A meeting between the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is scheduled for this week to discuss an elevated level of one of the seven PFAS chemicals at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center.
MDHHS Toxicologist Lisa Fischer said Friday the meeting was scheduled in response to the announcement of the elevated levels of Perfluorononanoic acid or PFNA in the well at the CTC.
Fischer said her role in these types of investigations is to work with the local health department and EGLE to look at test results and environmental data and to advise any public health response that needs to take place.
Three years ago, the CTC started voluntarily testing the three wells it has that provide water to the Cadillac campus. The testing was part of the state’s push to ensure drinking water was safe and free of dangerous levels of substances such as lead and PFAS.
During quarterly testing, levels were below the state threshold for elevated levels for each of the seven PFAS chemicals. That changed last month.
Fischer said she has been involved with the statewide testing initiative since it started in 2018 and noted results started coming from the CTC and the two other wells in 2019.
“That was when I became aware that the career tech center had PFAS detection. At that time, we didn’t have (maximum contaminant level). All we had was the EPA’s lifetime health advisory for two PFAS chemicals, PFOA AND PFOS,” she said. “If they were under 70 parts per trillion, it was deemed safe. We kept an eye on them, but didn’t have standards to go by, so the CTC was not out of compliance.”
PFNA was found at a level of 7.667 nanograms per liter in the CTC well. The state threshold for maximum contaminant level is 6 ng/L. A nanogram is a derived metric measurement unit of mass. The nanogram is equal to one billionth of a gram.
The other two wells on the campus — used by the special services and business office and the agro-science and heavy equipment building — didn’t even have trace amounts of PFAS found.
Since the elevated level was detected, a letter was sent home with CTC students, penned by Wexford-Missaukee CTC Director Tim Rigling. A public notice was placed on the entrances of the CTC, which is working to find a solution with the aid of the District Health Department No. 10 and other state agencies.
On the public notice, dated Oct. 25, it states that there is not a need to use an alternative water supply such as bottled water. It also states there is not an immediate risk and if there had been immediate notification would have occurred. It also stated that if a person has specific health concerns, they should consult their doctor.
Fischer said PFAS don’t have short-term risk, but rather, long-term risk as in exposure over years or decades. While the CTC has filtration systems on their drinking fountains it is unknown if they reduce or remove PFAS. She also said next week’s meeting will discuss if there is a need to test nearby residential wells, which has not happened. Fischer said they also are looking to have a sanitarian collect samples from the drinking fountains at the CTC to see what the PFAS levels are.
That, however, has not been scheduled.
Finally, Fischer said during next week’s meeting they will discuss the need to test nearby water systems such as rivers and/or lakes. She also said there will be discussions regarding suspected or known sources for the PFAS contamination.
“At this point, there are not any known sources. It is possible it is from the center’s septic system and that is something we will investigate as well,” she said.
Currently, there are no federal drinking water standards for any PFAS chemicals. This means that public water supplies do not have to test or treat their water for PFAS under federal law. The EPA has issued a non-enforceable guideline for two of the most common PFAS chemicals, Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid or PFOS and Perfluorooctanoic Acid or PFOA. Some states including Michigan have issued health guidelines that are stricter than the EPA guideline, and some states have proposed or established enforceable standards.
There are multiple options available to address the issue, including placing a filtration system on the well where the PFAS was detected and digging deeper in the existing well where the contamination is detected to see if they can move past it and into a different aquifer. A new well also could be drilled, one of the other wells with zero contamination could be tapped into to supply water to the CTC building or the campus could hook into the Haring Township Water System.
PFAS are a class of water-, heat- and oil-resistant chemicals. There are currently more than 4,700 different PFAS chemicals on the global market, making them among the most ubiquitous synthetic chemicals in the world.
They are found in a wide range of consumer products including stain-resistant carpets and upholstery, waterproof clothing, floor waxes, nonstick cookware, greaseproof food packaging and even some dental floss. They are also found in certain firefighting foams that are commonly used at military bases, airports and other fire training areas.
