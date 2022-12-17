Investigation continues in the suspicious death of 26-year-old Missaukee Co. woman

CADILLAC — After releasing the name Thursday of the deceased woman found Wednesday in a Haring Township, police had nothing new to report on Friday.
The investigation into what caused the death of Laken Marie Clark, 26, of Missaukee County, is ongoing. While police had nothing new to report, the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office has been kept in the loop regarding the investigation since it started.
On Friday, Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said he has had numerous contacts with law enforcement over the past few days and has been apprised of the situation. As of Friday, however, Wiggins said the police report has yet to reach his office.
Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring said the autopsy has been completed and now they are waiting for the toxicology report before determining the cause of death. He said he believed it was possible to have a preliminary report in the next few weeks, but due to the upcoming holidays, the schedule could be altered.
At 11:32 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased female found by a waste disposal employee in Haring Township, according to a Wednesday press release by police. The release also said the cause of death was unknown, pending the results of an autopsy. Doehring said Clark’s body was transported to Big Rapids for the autopsy and that autopsy occurred on Thursday.
Doehring said detectives were investigating the woman’s death, which was deemed a suspicious death by police after the body was recovered Wednesday.
Doehring also said police believe this is an isolated incident and there isn’t concern regarding public safety at this time.
On Thursday, Doehring said police maintained a presence at the Haring Township residence throughout the night Wednesday and into Thursday morning. He said that maintained presence was the result of waiting for the autopsy to be completed in case they needed to go back inside the home. He also said two people from the sheriff’s office went to the autopsy Thursday.
A man who lives in the neighborhood where Clark’s body was recovered told the Cadillac News Wednesday he noticed a Mobile Medical Response ambulance arrive in the area sometime before noon on Dec. 14 and it remained in the neighborhood the rest of the day.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, the Grayling MSP Crime Lab and the Cadillac Police Department.
