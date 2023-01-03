Investigation continues into suspicious death, cause of death still pending

CADILLAC — With 2023 only a few days old, police are still working on leads and waiting for various reports regarding a suspicious death investigation that started last month.
Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lt. Marty Penney confirmed Monday he is continuing to follow up on leads and conducting interviews regarding the suspicious death of Laken Marie Clark, 26, of Missaukee County.
Penney also confirmed Monday he is still awaiting autopsy and toxicology reports.
At 11:32 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased female found by a waste disposal employee in Haring Township, according to police. The sheriff’s office also released information that said the cause of death was unknown, pending the results of an autopsy. That remained the case as of Monday.
Police believed at the time Clark’s body was found that this was an isolated incident and there wasn’t concern regarding public safety. That belief has remained.
The day after Clark’s body was found, a police presence was maintained at the Haring Township residence throughout the night of Dec. 14, and into the morning of Dec. 15. Police said that maintained presence was the result of waiting for the autopsy to be completed in case they needed to go back inside the home. Two people from the sheriff’s office went to the autopsy on Dec. 15 in Big Rapids.
A man who lives in the neighborhood where Clark’s body was recovered told the Cadillac News on Dec. 14 he noticed a Mobile Medical Response ambulance arrive in the area sometime before noon on Dec. 14 and it remained in the neighborhood the rest of the day.
No one has been charged in this case. The investigation continues, police are awaiting the results of the toxicology report and until that report is available, a cause of death cannot be determined.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins has previously said he has had numerous contacts with law enforcement regarding the investigation and has been apprised of the situation.
