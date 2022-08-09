Investigation continues into 'suspicious' Tustin house fire

REED CITY — Nearly two weeks after a fire destroyed a home near Tustin that police believed to be suspicious, Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool said the investigation continues.
On Monday, Cool said he recently spoke with the detective investigating the case and was told he had done a few interviews but had no new leads. He also confirmed the investigation had not yet been finalized and the case had not been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.
Previously, Cool said there was no timeline for the investigation to be completed, but the hope is Osceola County’s part in the process will be done soon. He, however, said he couldn’t comment on other agencies engaged in the investigation, including the Michigan State Police.
Several fire departments and police agencies were investigating a suspicious fire on 19 Mile Road in Burdell Township into the evening of July 28 after the initial call came out earlier that day. Cool said the scene was cleared around 6:30 p.m. on July 28.
The first call for the fire came in at 12:10 p.m., and in a matter of an hour the home and garage at the residence had burned down. While there was not much he could say the day of the fire, Cool did disclose it was deemed suspicious.
In addition to the Michigan State Police assisting the sheriff’s office, on the day of the fire, a K-9 unit was on the scene searching the rubble.
In addition to the house and garage burning down, roughly six trees were burned, as well as nearby grass. No other homes were damaged as a result of the fire.
