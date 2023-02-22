CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Police Department is still investigating a January break-in at Cadillac jeweler more than a month after the incident.
On Tuesday, Cadillac Police Sgt. Jeff Izzard told the Cadillac News the case is still an open investigation and they are waiting for evidence sent to the crime lab. He also said they were not given any indication of when they would receive those things.
In January, Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said officers from the Cadillac Police Department were dispatched around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, to Wexford Jewelers, 801 N. Mitchell St., in Cadillac.
Once on scene, it was discovered the unknown suspect broke into the jewelry store through a secure window and stole an undisclosed amount of jewelry.
Ottjepka said due to the evidence left behind and collected at the scene, along with surveillance footage, he was confident police will identify the suspect. No arrests connected to the incident, however, have been made.
Anyone with information regarding this matter should contact the Cadillac City Police Department at (231) 775-3491 or Silent Observer at (231) 779-9215 or 800-528-8234. Tips may also be given to the Silent Observer online at www.casotips.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.