IDLEWILD — Police are still investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered along the side of a Lake County road in November.
On Nov. 20 at approximately 10:13 a.m., deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of 96th Street and Lakola Road, Chase Township, for a report of a male subject that was deceased on the side of the road.
Upon arrival officers found a 60-year-old subject deceased on the embankment of the roadway. Preliminary investigations found circumstances surrounding the death to be suspicious in nature.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said as of this week, the investigation was still being conducted and he had nothing new to report.
Names are not being released at this time. If anyone has any information related to this incident, please contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at (231) 745-2712.
