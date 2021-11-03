CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Irons man faced a felony assault, resist or obstruct charge and one misdemeanor during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Mitchell Allen Strecker was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and disturbing the peace for his connection with an incident on Oct. 30 in Cadillac. If convicted of the felony offense, Strecker faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Strecker is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $1,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.