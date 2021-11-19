CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Irons man was charged with a single felony offense during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
James Burl Johnson was charged with police officer assault, resist or obstructing for his connection with an incident on Nov. 14 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the sentence by twice the maximum.
If convicted, Johnson faces up to three years in prison and/or $3,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Johnson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $2,500 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 23.
