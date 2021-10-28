CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Irons woman was faced for felonies and one misdemeanor during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Jennie Elizabeth Nanni was charged with four counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one count of disturbing the peace for her connection with an incident on Oct. 23 in Slagle Township. If convicted of the four felonies, Nanni faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Nanni is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Nanni was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 2.
