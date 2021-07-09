MANISTEE — A 29-year-old Irons woman was killed Wednesday in a Manistee County crash.
Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski said in a press release that Melissa Connell was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the area of Seaman Road near Hoxeyville Road in Manistee County's Norman Township. Deputies were dispatched to the crash around 10:04 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said Connell's 2000 Dodge Durango had crashed, striking multiple trees approximately 300 feet south of Hoxeyville Road on the west side of Seaman Road. Police said the Irons woman was the only occupant of the vehicle when it crashed and the preliminary investigation indicated alcohol and speed appeared to be factors in the crash.
The Manistee Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Norman Township Fire Department, Sauble-Elk-Eden Fire Department, MMR EMS and Manistee County Central Dispatch. Updates to this incident will be given if any additional information becomes available but there were no further details regarding the crash at this time.
