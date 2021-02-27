CADILLAC — When you're looking for federal dollars, sometimes it's better if your city is considered low-to-moderate income.
But you've got to have some kind of proof.
Last year, the city opted for a brownfield tax financing arrangement to pay for public infrastructure around the Cadillac Lofts when it was discovered the city couldn't get a Community Development Block Grant for the work because the city didn't have low-to-moderate income status.
There is a way for cities to get that status; by hiring a certified institution to conduct a survey of the community, the city might be able to prove that its residents are low-income enough for the community to be designated low-to-moderate income.
The survey couldn't be done last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the city is preparing to hire Lake Superior State University to conduct the survey in Cadillac.
During Monday's city council meeting, council members will be asked to "waive competitive bidding for the certified income survey and authorize the City Manager to execute the agreement with Lake Superior State University to conduct the study for the amount of $14,731."
That's cheaper than was previously budgeted for the survey.
LSSU was the only institution to submit a proposal; other institutions either aren't doing surveys or didn't respond.
If the council approves the spending, LSSU can survey Cadillac this spring. Survey staff will go door-to-door to 474 households.
There's no guarantee, however, that LSSU will find that Cadillac is low-to-moderate income.
"While we guarantee the accuracy of the information compiled, there is no guarantee that the designated study area will be one in which 51% of residents are below HUD LMI levels," a letter from the director of the Community Research Center at LSSU states.
Council will be reviewing the proposal during Monday's city council meeting. Council will also be looking at a zoning ordinance change that would make it easier to build residences in business districts, the sale of bonds for water infrastructure, and the sale of property in Potvin Industrial Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.