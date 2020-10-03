CADILLAC — Cadillacans prize Lake Cadillac. The city calls it one of the area's "most valuable resources."
Next week, residents will get a chance to hear from the scientists who manage the lake's health.
The city is hosting the "Lake Cadillac Informational Open House" at the Market at the Cadillac Commons, located at 117 West Cass Street from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
At 6 p.m., Restorative Lake Sciences, which treats the lake for invasive species and tracks algal blooms, will give a presentation "on the current state of the lake and actions underway to improve and protect it," according to a city news release.
"Lake specialists from Restorative Lake Sciences and Professional Lake and Land Management will be present, as well as a representative from the City of Cadillac and the Wexford County Drain Commissioner. Informational resources regarding funding necessary to continue lake management efforts, lake water quality, lake improvement methods and technologies, shoreline protection and erosion prevention, and watershed protection will be available/on-display," the city said
