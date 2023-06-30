CADILLAC — Many have wondered about the future of the Cadillac Lofts property at the downtown corner of Mitchell and Cass streets.
Currently, there is a four-story L-shaped building on the northern half of the property, which is home to a number of businesses in the bottom floor, along with three floors of residential apartments.
The southern half of the property, however, has remained largely undeveloped since the completion of the first building in 2020. The undeveloped portion is overgrown with weeds in some parts, and covered in rubble and assorted debris in others.
According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, more than $760,000 is available for environmental cleanup efforts at the site.
This money was allocated through Brownfield loans and a grant. The city of Cadillac is the grantee for a Brownfield grant and loan, and reimburses the developers upon request and after approval from EGLE for costs incurred by the developer toward eligible activities
The Brownfield funding was approved to help with cleaning up environmental contamination at the site, including at the old Wellington Dry Cleaners.
The Cadillac News reached out to Aaron Assmann, Brownfield coordinator for EGLE’s Cadillac District Office to find out the status of this funding, which is available until Jan. 17, 2024.
Assmann said the project developers, Michigan Community Capital, recently indicated that at this time, they do not intend to perform any more environmental remediation work covered under the EGLE Brownfield grant and loan. As a result, EGLE and the city of Cadillac intend to close out the grant and loan agreement.
He said they also indicated that while the second phase of the project is something they may still be pursuing, it likely won’t happen anytime soon. If the second phase is undertaken, the developer could pursue EGLE Brownfield funds by reapplying.
Eric Kehoe, real estate development manager with MCC, confirmed that at this time, they do not have a start date for the second phase.
The reason for the delay in starting the second phase is not having adequate financing.
Kehoe said the cost to build the second building is more than the development will collect in rent, which is why they require housing grant incentives through state agencies such as the MI State Housing Development Authority and Michigan Economic Development Corporation to make the project financially viable.
The challenge is that Cadillac is in an extremely competitive region, vying for funds alongside other municipalities such as Traverse City, Petoskey and Charlevoix, Kehoe said.
“There are way more applicants for that money than there is money available,” Kehoe said. “Housing is an issue all over the state ... it’s really a crap shoot who the state decides to give the money to.”
It’s frustrating for MCC, said Kehoe, who added that they understand that it’s also frustrating for people in Cadillac who’ve been waiting for some time for Phase II to begin.
“We love being in Cadillac,” Kehoe said. “We’re definitely not trying to just sit on the property. We want this to get done.”
Since being built, Kehoe said the apartments in the first building have been fully occupied the entire time — proof of the viability of the mixed-use concept and the need for housing in the area.
“We know there is a big demand in Cadillac,” Kehoe said.
MCC has applied for grant funding through MSHDA’s “missing middle” housing program and another grant application through MEDC’s Revitalization and Placemaking Program is in the works.
“Are fingers are crossed that we will get it,” Kehoe said. “We’re working behind the scenes to make something happen.”
In the meantime, Kehoe said crews in July will be taking down fencing that was installed around some of the undeveloped block and will be doing some grading of the site to make the area look less unsightly.
Since customers currently are using some of the undeveloped space as a parking area for businesses in the Lofts, that will remain untouched. Kehoe said they’re not going to be doing much else with the undeveloped portion, since they fully intend to move forward with Phase II as soon as the opportunity arises.
Kehoe said if and when they’re able to begin work on the second phase, they’ll reapply for EGLE grants and loans to help with environmental contaminant cleanup that still needs to be done at the site.
