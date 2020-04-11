CADILLAC — As COVID-19 tears through southeast Michigan, the disease's spread in northern lower Michigan seems to move at a crawl.
There were 1,279 new cases in Michigan announced on Friday, but none of those were in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake or Osceola counties. The number of local confirmed cases hasn't increased since Tuesday afternoon.
"It does seem that the spread of coronavirus in the Cadillac area seems to be a little slower than we were initially expecting," said Dr. Joe Santangelo, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. Dr. Santangelo stressed that his remarks about the slowness of the spread of COVID-19 in Cadillac were being made cautiously.
"I don't want to be overly optimistic because I still anticipate a significant rise in COVID-19 cases in the Cadillac area, but our numbers for Munson Healthcare and for Cadillac has been growing more slowly than the numbers of the state overall," Dr. Santangelo said.
Wexford County has seven confirmed cases; Osceola has three; Missaukee had one but that person died in March. Lake County has none. Meanwhile, Michigan had 22,783 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,281 confirmed deaths as of Friday afternoon.
There are a few possible explanations for the slow spread in Cadillac.
"This could just mean that things are taking a little bit longer than we expected," Dr. Santangelo said in a phone interview with the Cadillac News Friday afternoon. "Or it could mean that all of the hard work that everyone is doing in our area by staying home and socially distancing is working."
On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended her "Stay Home" executive order through April 30, 2020.
Dr. Santangelo said he agreed with the governor's decision.
"I'm hopeful that it will continue to help to slow the spread of COVID-19," Dr. Santangelo said.
While other countries, such as Singapore, have staved off a boom of COVID-19 cases without widespread social distancing — instead focusing on isolating known cases and tracking their contacts — that sort of case-based approach isn't possible in Michigan right now. We don't have the capacity for fast testing.
However, turn-around time has improved — but that's because there've been restrictions on who gets tested at all.
"I'm hopeful that we'll be able to get more testing," Dr. Santangelo said.
According to one early model, the Cadillac area's worst day was supposed to have already come and gone — it should have been Thursday, April 9, 2020 — Dr. Santangelo said.
But he doubts that model was right.
Citing information from the Spectrum Health system, Dr. Santangelo said the Grand Rapids area may see a peak of COVID-19 at the end of April.
The peak may be postponed because of social distancing, but there's a lot of guesswork involved in pinning down a possible peak.
Plus, Detroit and Cadillac are very different and modeling that works for Detroit might miss the mark in Cadillac.
"I'm hesitant to make a lot of predictions because so much of it is guessing," Dr. Santangelo said. "I think the prediction I would make with as much certainty as anyone can have is that there is going to be more COVID-19 in the Cadillac area. Things are going to get worse before they get better. And that no one knows exactly how bad they're going to be, which is why we are encouraged so encouraged by the governor's order to extend the stay at home order."
