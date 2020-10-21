CADILLAC — In the past few days, District Health Department No. 10 saw its highest single-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases among the 10 counties the department oversees.
On Saturday, Oct. 17, the department had 70 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. While that number quickly dropped — by Tuesday, Oct. 20, it was 25 new cases in the 10 counties, even that number is trending higher than most of August and June.
“We’re seeing more positive cases every 24 hours than we were back in April,‘ said Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief of medicine for Munson Healthcare, in an interview late last week. “Whether that’s the peak or not I can’t tell you.‘
In local counties on Tuesday, Wexford County saw two new cases, bringing the total to 136, with 21 probable cases, four deaths and 101 recoveries. Osceola County also had two new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 114 and 73 recoveries. Missaukee County held steady at 65 confirmed cases, 17 probable cases, one death and 39 recoveries. In Lake County, the number of confirmed cases held at 50 on Tuesday, but the number of probable cases rose by two, reaching four. There have been 31 recoveries in Lake County.
Though deaths from COVID-19 have been somewhat rare in the region (30 out of approximately 2,200 cases in DHD No. 10’s jurisdiction), hospitalizations have been trending upward. Patients were sporadically hospitalized for COVID-19 at Munson Cadillac Hospital in August and early September but there has only been one day since Sept. 18 with zero COVID-19 patients; most days have had at least two.
The Cadillac News spoke to Dr. Nefcy, chief of medicine for Munson Healthcare about whether there are signs the virus is becoming stronger.
There is “some evidence out there that it has changed a bit to be more contagious, but we don’t know if that’s impacted how virulent it is,‘ Dr. Nefcy said, characterizing the evidence as “very theoretical‘ and preliminary.
“Contagious‘ means how easily the virus spreads; virulent means how deadly the virus is or how sick it can make you.
Dr. Nefcy noted that a lot of studies about the virus have not been “fully vetted.‘
Another unproven theory is that, because people are masking, when they do get exposed to the virus, they get less of it and therefore don’t get as sick.
“When they do get exposed they’re getting exposed with a lower viral load,‘ Dr. Nefcy said. “But again, it is completely theoretical. It has not been proven. It would be really nice if that were true.‘
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the questions hospitals around the nation grappled with was whether there were enough beds to treat people if hundreds of people got sick at once.
In Wisconsin last week, where there has been a surge of cases, the state opened a field hospital on the grounds of the State Fair.
But here in Northern Michigan, it’s not the number of beds that worry hospital leaders.
It’s the number of nurses.
“When we did all of this work back in April, what we found is it’s really not our beds or ventilators that is the rate limiting factor — it’s actually our staffing,‘ Dr. Nefcy said. “And specifically, not so much doctors, but nurse staffing.‘
When health care workers get sick, they can’t work.
“We certainly have the capability to do field hospitals if it came down to that, but our principal concern is more about getting a good number of nursing and other support staff in hospitals,‘ Dr. Nefcy said.
That can mean shifting staff around, but it also means taking preventative measures to keep nurses healthy, such as staying safe at home, getting flu shots and providing enough personal protective equipment.
There’s some concern that, as temperatures continue to drop, people will congregate indoors, upping their risk of catching the virus.
But the end is much closer than it was, and “we are certainly hearing good news about the idea of a vaccine,‘ Dr. Nefcy said.
Until then, our best tools remain masking, hand-washing and social distancing.
“I would just ask people to stay the course,‘ Dr. Nefcy said. “We can do this. We can get through it.‘
