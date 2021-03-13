Is the time change dangerous?

CADILLAC — Losing an hour's sleep on the second Sunday of March may make you crabby and tired and feeling generally out-of-sorts, but is it dangerous?
A more-than-20-year-old study found that fatal accidents go up on the Monday after spring daylight savings time.
And it gets worse the farther west you are in a U.S. time zone, according to a more recent study published in Current Biology in January of 2020.
The "spring daylight savings time transition increases the risk of fatal motor vehicle accidents by approximately 6% in the week after" the transition, the study authors wrote. "Effects are exacerbated in the morning and by living in western regions of time zones ... Our results support the theory that abolishing time changes completely, would improve public health and reduce geographical health disparities, as observed in our time zone analysis."
With Michigan at the far western edge of the Eastern Standard Time zone, Michiganders could be especially vulnerable to DST-related wrecks.
The springtime change is also related to an increase in heart attacks, according to a 2014 study from the University of Michigan
The Cadillac News reached out to local dispatch centers to see if local residents get into more wrecks or call 911 more often generally right after the time change.
Only Missaukee County and Meceola Central Dispatch (Mecosta and Osceola counties) responded with data in time for this story's deadline; Wexford County said the data couldn't be pulled due to a key staff member being on family leave.
Meceola responded with data on car crashes; both without injuries, going back to 2018, comparing the Monday before DST to the Monday after.
There wasn't strong evidence that car crashes increased following the spring time change, according to Meceola data. In fact, in one of the three years for which Meceola County provided data, the total number of crashes dropped after DST.
Missaukee County submitted more extensive data on all calls for service for the years 2016-2020; the data wasn't limited to just crashes.
But that data also doesn't show an increase in calls for service after the spring time change; in three of the five years, there were fewer calls for service in Missaukee County on the Monday after the time change compared to the Monday before.
Though the data set is thin and not comparing apples to apples (calls for service are not the same as car crashes) there may be a good reason why there's no screamingly obvious answer in the numbers.
"I have never seen anything to support that," said Special Lt. Derrick Carroll, the public information officer for Michigan State Police's seventh district. "This is kind of the first I've heard of it."
Carroll noted that MSP has never put out a warning about special patrols following daylight savings time or warned of accidents increasing the way state police do around holidays or the first snow of the year.
"I've never seen anything for daylight savings time or heard of any studies for us," he said.
The studies conflict, said Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, who has proposed ending the controversial practice.
"There's so many studies out there that either side with keeping daylight savings time or ending it, (but) you're still gonna have the same amount of sunlight in the day," Hoitenga said. "So the debate is, do we want that earlier in the morning, or do we want it later in the afternoon? I think everyone agrees that the ritual of the clock change itself needs to stop."
