Matthew Pattullo has reached around the 120-mile mark on his run to Lake Ann Camp.
He made his way to Cadillac at around 8:45 a.m. on Monday accompanied by his dad, Mike, on his bike.
“We just crossed the 60%, and we get up here in the hills and all the pine trees and it actually looks like we’re getting somewhere,” Matthew said.
It takes about an hour to run each leg of seven miles every morning and every night.
“We didn’t realize M-115 might be the toughest road,” Mike said.
Traffic on the road was busy over the holiday weekend.
The Pattullo’s have seen a lot of deer and porcupine on their trek across Michigan. Luckily, they say they have yet to see a bear.
The weather has been good throughout the run, but one struggle they have had to face is the support vehicle’s suspension collapsed, which has “Running for Eternity” stickers around it. With it being the holiday, many automotive repair shops are closed.
Still, the Pattullo’s said that Matthew has not been injured and has stayed healthy through the journey, which is what matters to them.
He is still on track to reach Lake Ann Camp on Friday and get a couple of days of rest before the camp starts on Monday, July 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.