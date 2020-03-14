Based on information obtained from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
What are the symptoms?
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
• Fatigue
• Symptoms are expected to appear 2 to 14 days after exposure
What should you do if you are experiencing symptoms?
• Call your healthcare provider
• Avoid close contact
How does it spread?
• Person to person, through close contact (6 feet)
• Spreads in virally infected droplets
• May be spread through contaminated surfaces
How can you prevent spread?
• Clean hands often
• Wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds
• If you use hand sanitizer, make sure it contains at least 60% alcohol
• Stay at home if you are sick
• Avoid touching your face
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily (e.g. doorknobs, faucet handles, countertops).
What are the emergency signs that require immediate medical attention?
• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
• New confusion or inability to arouse
• Bluish lips or face
• This list is not all inclusive. Consult your healthcare provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
CADILLAC — As Cadillac prepares for the possibility of COVID-19, Dr. Joe Santangelo, Munson Cadillac’s chief medical officer, weighed in on symptoms, what to do, testing, and how you’re much more likely to have the common flu.
Assessing how much Cadillac will be affected is uncertain for now.
“We’re not sure how much COVID-19 will be in Cadillac,‘ Santangelo said. “Right now, if you walk into my emergency room, you are much more likely to have influenza than COVID-19.‘
The fact that the symptoms between influenza and COVID-19 infection are so similar can cause some confusion.
“The three most common symptoms of COVID are fever, a dry cough, and fatigue,‘ Santangelo said. “Those sound like what you have with the flu.‘ However, the common flu will typically have a runny nose and sneezing as well. “The big thing about this illness,‘ Santangelo said, “much like the flu, they can be taken care of at home.‘
Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact their healthcare provider, according to Santangelo.
“Right now we do want people to get tested, if they meet the criteria for testing,‘ he said. By calling first, doctors can assess whether patients meet the criteria and can provide guidance for the next necessary steps. Testing for COVID-19 is outpatient, and consists of a nasal swab and throat swab which are sent to a state lab.
Some groups of people are more at risk than others, and Santangelo advises that these groups take extra precautions now.
“What the CDC is currently recommending is that if you are over 70 or have preexisting conditions (…) you should avoid large gatherings, like going to church,‘ he said. Preexisting conditions of concern include heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and those with poor immune systems. Santangelo said of at-risk persons, “if you display any signs of illness you should call your healthcare provider right away.‘
Preventing the spread of COVID-19 takes common sense hygiene similar to preventing seasonal illnesses like the flu. The virus is spread by close contact with other people, and it may be transmitted from contaminated surfaces as well.
“It seems like this virus can live in droplets of infected fluids like saliva and can live in those droplets on surfaces for hours,‘ Santangelo said. At this point he said that it is uncertain exactly how many hours COVID-19 can survive on surfaces but it is “not days.‘
Santangelo said that people in the community should be taking precautions now. This will not only help with COVID-19 but also with other illnesses like influenza and the common cold.
He advises washing your hands often and thoroughly. Thoroughly means lathering, washing for at least 20 seconds, and ideally with warm water. He also advises regularly disinfecting frequently used surfaces like countertops, light switches, faucet handles and doorknobs. Santangelo said that when it comes to prevention, “It’s a great idea to start and to start doing that right now.‘
